Australian National University's Curious Minds program to bring STEM to high school girls

By Megan Doherty
August 18 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra scientist Dr Meena Sritharan with the students she mentored Anneliese Rothe, of Young, and Erin Almiedea, of Ballarat. Picture supplied
Canberra women working in science, technology, engineering or maths-related roles are being called on to register as coaches for Curious Minds, a program that helps girls pursue studies and careers in STEM.

