Canberra women working in science, technology, engineering or maths-related roles are being called on to register as coaches for Curious Minds, a program that helps girls pursue studies and careers in STEM.
The program helps girls from remote and regional communities, Indigenous, culturally and liguistically diverse and disadvantaged backgrounds
During the six-month program, which kicks off in December, coaches will mentor girls in years 9 and 10, providing a first-hand perspective on the opportunities available in STEM disciplines.
Curious Minds program partner Australian National University will then host students and coaches from across the east coast of Australia at a winter education camp at its campus in July 2024.
Curious Minds program director Kelsie Dadd said it wanted to match that commitment by encouraging some of Canberra's brightest scientific minds to sign up as program mentors.
"ANU will open its doors, and its labs, to high school girls with an aptitude and interest in STEM so they can meet and learn from women working in the field and explore some of the amazing roles available to them," she said.
"It's an incredible opportunity and getting as many Canberra women on board as mentors as possible will make it an even more rewarding experience for the students."
Canberra-based plant ecologist Dr Meena Sritharan, 28, recently participated in the latest Curious Minds program, mentoring year 11 student Erin Almeida, from Ballarat, and year 10 student Anneliese Rothe, from Young.
She would meet up with them via Zoom every three weeks and guide them through a project that was presented during the camp in Canberra.
"I was looking at a way to give back and be someone, I guess, I didn't have as a young high school student who was very passionate about science," Dr Sritharan said.
"I'm now in a job I didn't know existed when I was 15."
Dr Sritharan met the girls for the first time face to face at the camp in Canberra.
"By the time I met them and saw them present [their project], I was quite proud of how far they had come," she said.
Both girls appreciated having a connection to someone already working in STEM.
"And to see where I might be in a few years," Erin said.
Anneliese, meanwhile, appreciated having someone "to go in-depth about what's so cool about science" and map out possible study and career pathways.
Coaches and students can register for the 2023-24 Curious Minds intake at curiousminds.edu.au until September 28.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
