The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

East Row IGA operator Rising Wood fined for health, safety offences

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 17 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Row IGA in Civic. Picture by Rohan Thomson
East Row IGA in Civic. Picture by Rohan Thomson

The company behind a popular Civic supermarket has been fined $16,500 for a series of health and safety offences, including "label tampering".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.