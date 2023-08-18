The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

How to clean up in the laundry style stakes

August 19 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Use baskets and shelves to keep everything organised. Picture Shutterstock
Use baskets and shelves to keep everything organised. Picture Shutterstock

Spaces are no longer just about function, but also about how they make homeowners feel and how they look in the backdrop of a Zoom call or an Instagram post.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.