Spaces are no longer just about function, but also about how they make homeowners feel and how they look in the backdrop of a Zoom call or an Instagram post.
That's according to Rohan Widdison, CEO of New Laboratories, who's noticed a high demand for more prestige in our laundries, with aesthetically pleasing packaging and a greater indulgence in luxe products.
We asked Rohan to outline some of the trends that are helping to create a new concept in laundering: the posh wash.
Why are people paying more attention to their laundry?
On the functional side, people are paying more attention to their laundry because of environmental factors; the desire for healthier living and the desire for longer-lasting clothes.
The washing process has a big effect on fabric longevity and how it feels on the skin post-wash. People want to keep their clothing investment pieces in the best condition possible.
When it comes to aesthetics, the increasing focus on home interiors and the influence of home-centric lifestyles, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, means that even traditionally utilitarian spaces like laundries are being redesigned with aesthetics in mind.
Is decanting laundry products into uniform containers a growing trend?
This trend can be observed across multiple areas in the home, not just the laundry.
Decanting into simple, visually coordinated containers helps create a minimalist and cohesive look. Social media platforms, especially Instagram, Tiktok, and Pinterest, hugely emphasise visual appeal.
This feeds into the growing preference for uniformity and orderliness. Such an aesthetic is not only calming, but provides a sense of control in an otherwise chaotic environment.
What are other trends coming through in the laundry?
Some trends I've been seeing include:
Why are more people happy to pay for a posh wash?
Quality over quantity - consumers are moving towards the idea of buying fewer but better-quality clothes. This means they are also willing to invest in higher-quality laundry products to maintain these clothes.
A preference for luxury - just as people indulge in gourmet foods or high-end skincare, doing laundry is quickly becoming a form of self-care. The scents, textures, and results of "posh" laundry products enhance the overall experience.
Branding and aesthetics - a beautifully packaged product in a laundry room can elevate the entire space. This ties back to the point of laundries becoming more than just utilitarian spaces.
What are three ways you'd suggest to make a laundry more presentable?
