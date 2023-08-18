New research conducted by Vibrant Insights on behalf of Selleys is shining a light on the joy people feel from having a clean home, and revealing some interesting behaviours in the process.
Commissioned off the back of Selleys' new Complete Clean products, one in five Australians surveyed only give their house a deep clean once a year.
Light cleans are more common, with 55 per cent reporting to clean their homes at least once a week, spending roughly 15 - 20 minutes a day on the task.
Nearly one in two of those surveyed aged between 18 and 24 never let their bedroom get too dirty, while three in four of the younger Aussies surveyed treat cleaning their home as meditative, regarding their home as a reflection of their feelings, with an unclean home meaning they feel stressed.
So how do busy families compare? Just 14 per cent of those surveyed employ a cleaner, and typically it's those with larger homes and a higher income (more than $200,00 per year).
Professional organiser and Selleys ambassador, Anita Birges from Mise En Place is spot on when she says how people approach cleaning and home organisation often correlates directly to their current circumstances and/or life stage. And when it comes to families with children, Anita encourages people to get their kids into the habit early.
"Most families with young children tend to set up a cleaning schedule to keep them on top of the day-to-day and get the whole family involved in the process," said Anita.
"With busier schedules, light cleaning is factored in daily to ensure it can be done quickly and effectively helping to alleviate some of the mental load throughout the week.
"There is a sense of joy and happiness in having a clean home, and being able to share this with the whole family is important, building a sense of pride in the home early in kids, as well as responsibility," said Anita.
"Kids who start doing daily tasks early will quickly learn that it's important to look after themselves, their belongings, as well as playing their role in the home. And it also offers a chance to reward them for their efforts - which we all know kids love."
Give your kids the option to select a couple of chores that are within their capacity.
Anita's advice is to start simple. "Give your kids the option to select a couple of chores that are within their capacity, whether it's putting their washing away, emptying the dishwasher, or wiping down the surfaces they have played on as well as benchtops and tables," she said.
"Then, pop a task chart in a space they can see, and then be sure to mark off when they have completed their job. This will help them to build a sense of pride, independence and a sense of responsibility.
"Reward them for their efforts! With positive reinforcement, it's more likely that they will keep it up."
