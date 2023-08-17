Independent ACT senator David Pocock has raised "serious concerns" the federal government's shared equity scheme will unfairly disadvantage territory residents trying to buy a home.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese used his opening speech at Labor's national conference to announce thousands of low and middle income families will get government assistance to buy a home through the scheme from next year.
Under the Help to Buy policy, the government will provide an equity contribution of up to 30 per cent for existing homes and up to 40 per cent for new builds.
But the amount prospective home buyers will be able to spend is capped depending on where they live.
ACT residents will only be able to purchase a home for $750,000 or less.
The price cap could leave territory residents struggling to get into the market while other jurisdictions with cheaper housing get a larger share of funding through the scheme.
Figures from property data firm CoreLogic show median home values in Canberra are the second highest of any capital in the country, topping $839,000.
Meanwhile, the median house value in Melbourne sits at $766,912. However, residents in the Victorian capital will get to spend up to $850,000 through the scheme.
Senator Pocock said he had "serious concerns" the price cap would lock out many people in the ACT from the housing market and wanted to see the cap increased.
"This is not evidence-based policy and it once again unfairly disadvantages people in the ACT trying to get into the housing market," he said.
"We've got a Minister and an Assistant Minister in the current government from the ACT and yet still we see Canberrans being overlooked.
"We saw the government make the same mistake with setting the ACT property price caps for the First Home Guarantee and data from [National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation] suggests that this is hindering the uptake rates from First Home buyers in our region. "
The Canberra Times has reached out to Housing Minister Julie Collins for comment.
Mr Albanese told Labor delegates the government's shared equity scheme will assist 40,000 low and middle income families to purchase "a home of their own".
"So often, these Australians have done all the right things - worked hard, saved up, made sacrifices, but a deposit for a home is still out of reach," he said.
The scheme will be available to 10,000 applicants a year over four years, including singles earning up to $90,000 per year or couples earning up to $120,000.
It will allow families to secure a home loan with a deposit of just two percent.
ACT residents will need to have a deposit of at least $15,000 and be able to save up to $300,000 on a new build or $225,000 on an existing home when buying at maximum price cap.
The program was announced as an election promise in 2022. On Thursday, Mr Albanese said the program will start next year after state and territory leaders agreed at national cabinet on Wednesday to pass the required legislation. The scheme will only run in states and territories that adopt the legislation.
The announcement comes on top of a suite of measures agreed to by first ministers at national cabinet, which include a new target of 1.2 million new "well-located" homes and a plan to develop nationally consistent policies for renters on the frequency on rent increases and reasonable grounds for eviction.
