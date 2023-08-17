A scheme to help thousands of low and middle income families buy a home with a smaller deposit will start next year after states and territories signed on to the plan, the Prime Minister announced on Thursday.
Delivering his opening address to the National Labor Conference in Brisbane, Anthony Albanese used his speech to spruik his government's housing policies, while sledging the Coalition and the Greens, accusing the minor party of putting social media content above problem solving.
"They are the blockers, we are the builders," he said.
Mr Albanese said Labor's Help to Buy program will assist 40,000 low and middle income families to purchase "a home of their own".
"So often, these Australians have done all the right things - worked hard, saved up, made sacrifices, but a deposit for a home is still out of reach," he said.
The scheme will see the government provide an equity contribution of up to 30 per cent for existing homes and 40 per cent for new homes. That means families will be able to secure a home loan with a deposit of just two per cent.
The program was announced as an election promise in 2022.
On Thursday, Mr Albanese said the program will start next year after state and territory leaders agreed at national cabinet on Wednesday to pass the required legislation for it to run nationally.
Mr Albanese also took aim at the opposition and the Greens for stalling Labor's signature housing policy in the Senate.
The Greens and the Coalition teamed up to delay a vote on the $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund in June.
"Of course, the No-alition oppose all this because they have a prejudice against public housing and a pathological problem with ever saying the word Yes," Mr Albanese said.
"Their only housing policy - virtually their only policy, in fact - is to push up prices by pumping in superannuation.
"And the Greens Political Party aren't interested in solving the problem, at all. They just want the issue. ... They revel in the hypocrisy of voting against affordable housing in the Parliament, protesting against it in their electorate - and then making memes calling for action."
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.