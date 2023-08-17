The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Job market may be catching up with slowing economy

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated August 17 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The buoyant jobs market may be starting to catch up with the slowdown in growth underway in the economy, with official figures showing more than 24,000 full-time jobs were lost in July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.