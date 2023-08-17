Job market may be catching up with slowing economy

The buoyant jobs market may be starting to catch up with the slowdown in growth underway in the economy, with official figures showing more than 24,000 full-time jobs were lost in July.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported that the unemployment rate nudged higher to 3.7 per cent last month, its highest point since April, after a 24,200 fall in the number of workers with a full-time job was only partially offset by a 9600 lift in part-time work.
The update came as separate data showed that women in the ACT are, on average, the best paid in the country.
Average weekly earnings for women in Canberra topped $1911 in May, well above the national average of $1686 but still lagging behind ACT men, whose average earnings over the same period were $2129.
Overall, Canberra had the second-highest weekly earnings in the country at $2022, behind Western Australia on $2039.
The ABS reported that nationally the participation rate, which measures the proportion of all adults who are in the workforce, eased lower to 66.7 per cent but the underemployment rate (measuring people who want more work) held steady at 6.4 per cent.
While monthly jobs data can be volatile, the results add to signs that the labour market is finally loosening after being very tight for the past year.
ANZ head of Australian economics, Adam Boyton, said the figures supported the Reserve Bank of Australia's view that the labour market may have reached a turning point, though adding that "it will take more than one month's data to prove that point".
Nonetheless, he said, "the unemployment rate is likely to have seen its low for the year [and] growth in employment and hours worked should cool materially over coming months".
KPMG chief economist Brendan Rynne echoed Mr Boyton's assessment.
"The slowing economy, mortgage stress and the contractionary effects of monetary policy had been expected to cause a slowdown in the jobs market," Dr Rynne said, adding the result made an interest rates pause next month "more likely".
The employment update follows the release on Tuesday of data showing wages grew solidly but steadily in the June quarter despite unemployment being at near 50-year lows.
The wage price index increased by 0.8 per cent last quarter, dragging the annual rate down to 3.6 per cent, showing that Reserve Bank of Australia fears of unsustainable pay gains are yet to be realised.
But another measure of incomes, average weekly earnings, may cause the central bank some concern.
According to the measure, average weekly ordinary time earnings jumped 3.9 per cent in May, the sharpest increase in a decade, except for a brief surge early in the pandemic.
ABS head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said the increase was driven in large part by strong pay gains for workers in education, health and social services.
Mr Jarvis said the gender pay gap was also narrowing and had reached a record low.
According to the data, the difference in average weekly earnings between men and women is now at 13 per cent.
"This lines up with the increase in full-time wages in female-dominated jobs such as teaching and nursing," Mr Jarvis said.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
