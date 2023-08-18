The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Jury discharged in ACT Supreme Court trial of Abhishek Timalsina

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abhishek Timalsina arrives at court on Wednesday. Picture by Blake Foden
Abhishek Timalsina arrives at court on Wednesday. Picture by Blake Foden

A jury has been discharged after it was unable to reach verdicts in the trial of a man accused of raping a customer in the staffroom of an arts store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.