Jennifer writes: "Those of us living in Canberra know how some of the controls on landlords (including increased freedom for tenants to do what they like with their rental properties), have led many investors to leave the market to invest more safely elsewhere. The shortage of housing is the fault of the local, state and territory governments not listening to, or looking after, all of their residents, instead concentrating on businesses and industry groups. If they were listening they'd have known what was needed long ago. It's been very clear for ages. The quickest way to increase housing is to encourage long-term rental contracts and restrict short-term or overnight ones. To increase housing over time, build more that is affordable, including social housing. Simple really."