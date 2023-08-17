Grab a Maccas coffee and support Kulture Break in August

Throughout August, McDonald's restaurants across the ACT are donating 20 cents from every McCafe coffee purchase to help local not-for-profit Kulture Break continue to build the mental and physical resilience of Canberra's young people.
Kulture Break founder and chief exeuctive officer Francis Owusu said the organisation was "dedicated to transforming lives with every move".
"Through our many early intervention programs we empower young Canberrans, build their confidence, and increase their sense of belonging and self-expression - and we teach them some cool dance moves along the way," he said.
"Our work would not be possible without the support of the community and McDonald's Australia has been an amazing long-term and generous partner. We can't thank them enough for all they do."
And just grabbing a cuppa will help Kulture Break continue to do its good work. Until August 31, McDonald's will donate 20 cents from every McCafe coffee purchased.
Ben Stockbridge, licensee for McDonald's Australia, said McDonald's had donated more than $200,000 to Kulture Break as part of its ongoing support for the local community.
"We are incredibly proud to have donated more than $200,000 to Kulture Break over the years and would like to thank our loyal McCafe customers for helping us achieve this," he said.
"The funds raised will go directly to Kulture Break, helping them continue to offer mental health and wellbeing support for young people and the local community."
