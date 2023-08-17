The Canberra Times
Grab a Maccas coffee and support Kulture Break in August

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 17 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 1:01pm
The Kulture Break team thank Maccas.
Throughout August, McDonald's restaurants across the ACT are donating 20 cents from every McCafe coffee purchase to help local not-for-profit Kulture Break continue to build the mental and physical resilience of Canberra's young people.

