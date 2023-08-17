Globe-trotting jockey Hugh Bowman returns to action in Sydney on Saturday, but he'll manage a busy schedule in the lead up to riding in Hong Kong races on September 10.
Bowman is contracted to ride in Hong Kong for another 12 months but is permitted to go off-shore for feature races when they don't clash with his engagements there.
After riding at Randwick, Bowman's next commitment is to ride in Singapore's premier sprint the Group 1 Lion City Cup and a few other races on August 27, before heading back to Hong Kong with his family for the new racing season.
"My wife Christine and our two children have been on holidays for just over three weeks in Asia," the four-time Cox Plate winning jockey told ACM Racing.
"We had a great time away. We visited plenty of wonderful places but now we're getting back to work. It's great to be back in Sydney. Our two children have really loved catching up with their old friends. The kids will be getting a bit of rural living here for a few days before we go to Singapore.
"The Lion City Cup is one of the big features in Singapore and with racing there coming to an end in October 2024, I thought it was a great opportunity to ride at the famous Kranji racecourse.
"I was doing a lot of fitness work and exercises while we were away but it's natural you eat and drink too much. Since I've been back in Sydney, I've been working out really hard in the gym to have my weight under control for Saturday."
Under his contract with the Hong Kong Jockey Club, Bowman will have to seek permission from them to ride in Group 1 races in Sydney and Melbourne over the spring.
"I would like to think I might be back for some of the feature races in Sydney or Melbourne in the spring," he said.
"The trick is the rides back in Australia can't clash with my riding commitments in Hong Kong. There's a few young horses that I've helped educate in Australia that should be running in the spring in Sydney and Melbourne, we'll just have to wait and see how it plays out."
Group 1 racing is back at Randwick on Saturday and the master jockey, who has ridden 99 Australian Group 1 winners, is booked for three rides, including Lindermann for champion trainer Chris Waller in the $1 million Winx Stakes. Bowman rode Winx to 25 victories during her illustrious career.
Lindermann has drawn barrier 18 but should come back into gate 16 with the emergencies out of the 1400 metre contest.
"It would be lovely if I could win the race named after Winx," Bowman said.
"Lindermann is a nice horse. I haven't ridden him in a race but I rode him in a couple of trials early in his career.
"He gave me a good feel in those trials and I've watched his career closely. He's going to be better once he gets out in ground. The wide gate on Saturday is a concern but that's the hand we've been dealt. I'm sure Chris and his staff will have the horse in great order to put in a forward showing."
Lindermann is rated a $14 chance in the early betting markets for the Winx Stakes, while Zaaki, who will be ridden by come-back jockey Jamie Kah, is the $4 favourite. His other rides are Backrower and Ucalledit on the 10-race program.
"Backrower is a speed horse," he said. "Backrower resumes and he's got good first-up form. The worry again is the wide barrier, if he can get over from out there he's got to be some chance in an even race.
"Ucalledit has won his last two and is in good form for this race . I've had a lot of luck during my career riding for trainer Kris Lees and Australian Bloodstock and I'm hoping that luck continues on Saturday with the ride on Ucalledit."
Melbourne racing heads to Caulfield on Saturday, with the $300,000 Group 2 Lawrence Stakes the feature. Mr Brightside from the powerful Mick Price and Michael Kent stable is the favourite for the 1400 metre race. Bet365 have Mr Brightside as the $2 favourite.
Underrated galloper Tuvalu, who has drawn barrier 16, resumes for trainer Lindsey Smith in the main race on the program. Smith has called on the services of Melbourne Cup winning jockey Blake Shinn who is just back from suspension to ride Tuvalu.
