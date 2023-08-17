The Canberra Times
Hugh Bowman facing Hong Kong and spring carnival clash for rides

By Tim Auld
Updated August 17 2023 - 1:28pm, first published 1:10pm
Hugh Bowman is back in Sydney this weekend, but he will return to Hong Kong next month. Picture Getty Images
Globe-trotting jockey Hugh Bowman returns to action in Sydney on Saturday, but he'll manage a busy schedule in the lead up to riding in Hong Kong races on September 10.

