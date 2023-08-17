We don't have a housing crisis, we have a population crisis

I'm astounded that the Albanese government has fallen for the developer centric claims that we have a "supply crisis".
It not a supply crisis, it's a population crisis. The unsustainable immigration levels are fuelling the need for housing accommodation. The only ones who benefit are the big corporations that depend on ever increasing demand.
We can also blame governments for turning the dream of home ownership into a business proposition through negative gearing and capital gains tax concessions.
These two evils are ruining our country. By all means increase the refugee intake but stop the mad profit driven immigration of so called "skills shortages". Business sees this as a cheap alternative to training Australians.
I'm continually amazed at the populism being promoted by certain Greens MPs regarding the government's proposal to increase housing supply, currently blocked in the Senate.
Every reputable economist in this country has disowned rent controls and rent freezes as being short-term fixes, with long-term consequences, when what is required is a long-term solution to increase housing supply.
Apparently there would be an additional $5 billion available if the Albanese government fixed a current tax rort involving Airbnb and other holiday rentals.
Apparently some folks are claiming a full year of expenses while only renting the properties for under 10 weeks in 52.
One can only wonder why the ATO doesn't ask whether or not something is a genuine investment property.
Independent politicians such as David Pocock need to stay in the public gaze as much as possible to remain relevant.
But his latest foray is an absolute doozy. In a city with reasonable land resources he proposes putting a major thoroughfare underground in order to build a stadium on top of it.
Upgrading or replacing Canberra Stadium is a much less costly option and would not require large scale development around it to support it. A site near the airport should also be considered; it would be more central for more Canberrans and people in the region, as well as visiting sporting teams.
I suggest a major hotel be included; good glazing will reduce aircraft noise.
Thank you for your hard-hitting editorial about human induced climate change ("Hawaiian fires a sign of things to come", August 17).
You painted a telling picture of tourists surfing off the beaches of Hawaii while locals search for corpses in the ruins of the Maui wildfires.
What happened to human empathy? And who could forget the "black summer" bushfires? The memory of that summer has certainly been seared into my psyche.
We cannot continue to pretend that these events are due to other causes such as the need to clear undergrowth, or that they are part of our normal weather patterns. As your writer so fittingly asks, "if not now, when?"
Congratulations on your editorial "Hawaiian fires a sign of things to come" (August 17), you are on the right track: we humans have made our own climate monster and now we must fight against it.
The fight will not be an easy one. We have procrastinated, dithered, and even denied, for far too long. We have changed the climate problem from difficult to almost impossible; but there is still hope.
The burning of fossil fuels must end as soon as possible, and greenlighting new fossil fuel projects must cease.
Broadscale clearing of forests must cease everywhere and be replaced with the planting of millions - if not billions - of trees: by far the best natural carbon capture and storage system.
We should also ban urban developments where dark-roofed houses are crowded together, with little or no green space and few if any cooling trees, thus creating heat islands where temperatures of 50 degrees and higher have been forecast.
The task is difficult, but not yet impossible.
As we live through what is likely to become the hottest year ever recorded, it is indeed crucial that we feel empathy and sorrow for the devastation caused by global heating ("Hawaiian fires a sign of things to come", August 17).
For the sake of posterity, we must stop failing to heed the warnings. Everybody has a stake in the earth's future; everybody can make choices that matter, particularly our leaders.
Personal accounts surrounding the Vietnam War add a patina to the big picture but they don't tell the real story ("Vietnam vet's anger still burns" August 17). For my part as a teenager I was assaulted by police, labelled a "traitor", publicly abused and arrested for opposing that war.
At the end of WWII the French sought to recolonise Vietnam. The Vietnamese had other ideas and fought a war of national liberation which led to the country being partitioned under the Geneva agreements of 1954.
That morphed into a civil war between the north and south when the US backed Saigon against Vietcong insurgents in a bid to stop the spread of communism.
Australian politicians cravenly followed the US into that civil war on the wrongheaded "domino theory". They ignored the fact that Vietnam would never be anybody's pawn and lacking any understanding of the realities beyond a desire to be a loyal ally.
It was an atrocious, asymmetrical war noted for carpet bombing, widespread use of defoliants, napalm, and massacres. Several million civilian and military deaths resulted in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.
Even today thousands are dying and being maimed by unexploded bombs. I have seen the ongoing effects of dioxin on children generations later.
The truth should be known and just maybe we can avoid the same mistakes in the future.
While there is obviously deep disappointment the Matildas will not be playing in the World Cup final against Spain the bigger narrative is how this team became household names and unified a nation in the throes of impending political division.
The right action now is to get behind the Matildas' campaign for bronze.- Peter Waterhouse, Craigieburn, Vic
Judging by the almost mind-boggling TV ratings, water-cooler conversations and popularity of fan zones the buzz of national pride has been almost on par with the 1993 announcement that Sydney would host the 2000 Olympic Games.
Even simple gestures such as the players actually singing the words to the national anthem have been a welcome sight.
There is often a nasty edge permeating soccer, both on the field and within the supporter base, but it has been refreshingly absent in this women's competition.
The right action now is to get behind the Matildas' campaign for bronze in their upcoming third place play-off against Sweden.
It may not have been an abuse of power like ScoMo's "secret ministries", but Anthony Albanese's attempt to politicise sporting achievements by calling for the state to hold a public holiday needs a full investigation.
I believe our Prime Minister over stepped his roll in an attempt to mimic Bob Hawks larrikin moments from a bygone era.
The coercive powers utilised by his administration to influence state governments while pushing his personal views should be the first order of business for the federal anti corruption body.
We need to test what coercive powers a PM has over state governments. This is a prime example.
These past few mornings I have read with diminishing interest the coverage devoted to the on field exploits of the Matildas.
My only consolation is that so far, compared to the coverage of male sporting figures, reports of egregious off-field behaviour have not emerged.
These days the teams whose performances I have more interest in are those playing in the "STEM" league; teams like CSL, Cochlear and the rising sustainable energy giant, AGL, each of which do have women playing key roles on their teams.
Their successes offer many Australians a range of real benefits beyond just the current page count of speculation in the news, sport or business pages of your papers.
When do you think that may I expect to see the successes and on field dramas of the women of these teams given the same amount of coverage as is currently given to women's football? Three cheers and a public holiday to recognise the successes of the STEM girls teams I say.
I care little for astrology but I think our PM was born under a division sign.
A recent Aldi catalogue had a motor bike number plate protector for $30. The ad also stated "Motorcycle not included". How stupid do they think people are? Is the company worried some lawyer will say the ad wasn't clear enough so "give us the bike for $30?" It's time to assume people are intelligent, not the reverse.
Pharmacists are one of Australia's most powerful political lobby groups, extending their reach beyond pills and potions into immunisations and medical certificates. When their profitability was minimally threatened they jettisoned their social contract obligations.
At last, someone has written clearly about how the Constitution outlines a framework for the governance of our nation and does not require a lot of detail ("More detail has never been the point of the constitution", August 14). Campaigners for the Voice and commentators should be shouting this from the rooftops. Why aren't they?
Ecologist Fletcher is at it again ("Helicopter culling is the way", Letters, August 14). Not just content with promoting giving ACT's kangaroos the bullet, this time the brumbies are in his cross-hairs.
The most humane way to manage the brumbies in the Kosciuszko National Park is fertility control. If they can be shot then they can just as easily be darted.
Stone the crows, it's only a game, and of soccer at that. Public holidays and national economies should be made of sterner stuff.
Pauline Hanson dumped Mark Latham as leader of the NSW division of One Nation. Why doesn't she please retire as well and spare us from hearing of her all together?
Peter Dutton's rejection of a public holiday if the Matildas had won the cup 2023 is his first sensible act since becoming Opposition leader. The suggestion of $250 million in community sports grants should be welcomed by everyone.
Rod Matthews asks why we don't all look like Africans. (Letters August 15). Either he has successfully escaped a basic understanding of evolution, or he is seeking attention via silly questions. I suspect the latter.
Sheryl Bell and Michael Doyle (Letters, August 16) claim that the Australian flag represents all Australians. One corner represents only the English, the Scots and the Northern Irish.
