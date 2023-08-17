The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

We don't have a housing crisis, we have a population crisis

By Letters to the Editor
August 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
If we stopped bringing in more people then we wouldn't need so many houses. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
If we stopped bringing in more people then we wouldn't need so many houses. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

I'm astounded that the Albanese government has fallen for the developer centric claims that we have a "supply crisis".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.