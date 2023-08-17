Look out Parramatta. Shakiah Tungai has Matildas fever.
And the Canberra Raiders winger is set to unleash it on the NRLW after being inspired by their magical World Cup run.
That starts against the Eels at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
It's not surprising given the soccer fanatic not only grew up with Matilda Kyah Simon as her idol. She even won the Kyah Simon Medal for being the player of the tournament at the 2016 National Indigenous Soccer Championships.
Clearly that was meant to be for Tungai, given the picture she posted on social media of her with Simon in the lead-up to the Matildas' semi-final against England on Wednesday night.
It was taken a year or two before she won the medal named in her role model's honour.
In a further warning for Parramatta, Tungai said the Green Machine still haven't reached their potential.
That's despite their stunning start to life in the NRLW, winning three of their opening four games to sit third on the ladder.
Tungai grew up playing soccer and, like much of Australia, was glued to the Matildas' campaign.
That will continue for Australia's third-place playoff against Sweden on Saturday night.
The 26-year-old is one of the millions of Aussies who have been swept up by the Matildas' magical World Cup ride.
While she's since code-hopped to rugby league, that won't stop her from being inspired by the efforts of the green and gold.
"Absolutely. I think they've done amazing at this World Cup," Tungai said.
"You see a lot of people who have come on board and who have supported them all the way through, so it was pretty cool.
"They got 11 million people watching [Wednesday] night, which is insane.
"I think they've done amazing - not only for women's football in Australia, but for women's sport in general.
"It's awesome what they've done and I'm just super proud of how amazing they are and what they've achieved as a whole group."
Simon hasn't made it onto the pitch yet for the Matildas, having had a knee reconstruction last year.
But the Tottenham striker could make an appearance on Saturday.
She's always been someone Tungai has looked up to since she started running around Wollongong's soccer pitches as a kid.
"She's been one of my role models since I've been playing soccer," Tungai said.
"She's a good person. I have a background of playing soccer ... I went to a training session and she happened to be there.
"As the fangirl that I was I went and got a photo. Growing up playing soccer she was the one that I was cheering for and idolising."
The Green Machine have hit the NRLW ground with their wheels spinning.
After an opening-round loss to Cronulla, the Raiders have won three in a row to shoot up the ladder.
They host an Eels side yet to open their 2023 account in a double-header with the Raiders men, who take on Canterbury in a must-win clash.
The Raiders have surprised many - but not the squad themselves, who went into the season confident in their own abilities.
Tungai fired a warning shot to the NRLW, stating they still weren't the finished product.
That will only be magnified by the Canberra crowd, whose support she's been blown away by so far this season.
"We're pretty happy with how we're performing, but I feel like for us we haven't hit our full potential yet," Tungai said.
"That's the scary part. And I think we'll just continue doing what we're doing.
"Obviously we still have to do a few things better than the last games we've played.
"I'm happy with how our team's going. We're doing our jobs and it's exciting."
NRLW ROUND 5
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, 1.45pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Alanna Dummett, 5. Shakiah Tungai, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Elise Smith, 12. Hollie-Mae Dodd, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Ua Ravu, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 17. Monalisa Soliola. Reserves: 18. Petesa Lio, 19. Ahlivia Ingram, 20. Ella Ryan, 21. Jessica Gentle, 22. Tara Reinke.
Eels squad: 1. Abbi Church, 2. Zali Fay, 3. Kimberley Hunt, 4. Cassey Tohi-Hiku, 5. Monique Donovan, 6. Pihuka Berryman-Duff, 7. Rachael Pearson, 8. Talesha O'neill, 9. Rueben Cherrington, 10. Madeline Jones, 11. Amelia Mafi, 12. Mahalia Murphy, 13. Kyra Simon. Interchange: 14. Capri Paekau, 15. Tyla Amiatu, 16. Shannon Muru, 17. Nakia Davis-Welsh. Reserves: 18. Taneka Todhunter, 19. Ruby-Jean Kennard, 20. Chloe Jackson, 21. Lindsay Tui, 22. Rosemarie Beckett.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
