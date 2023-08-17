The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The Matilda who's driving Canberra Raiders fangirl Shakiah Tungai in the NRLW

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated August 17 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders winger Shakiah Tungai, pictured inset with Kyah Simon, is being driven by the Matildas' World Cup success. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, supplied
Raiders winger Shakiah Tungai, pictured inset with Kyah Simon, is being driven by the Matildas' World Cup success. Pictures by Elesa Kurtz, supplied

Look out Parramatta. Shakiah Tungai has Matildas fever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.