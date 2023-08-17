Six ways to make your credit card work for you, not against you

Learn six easy ways that you can take full advantage of your credit card. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

There's no denying that credit cards can be a highly valuable financial tool for many consumers, households and even businesses.



Making purchases with credit cards can allow consumers to enjoy a range of unique offers and benefits.



Alongside this, maintaining credit accounts can help consumers cultivate a strong credit history, which can in turn aid them in securing higher value loans like car or home loans later in life.



And although keeping your credit card is easy enough, making your card work for you is a little less so.



So how do you make your credit card work for you, rather than against you?



We'll be outlining six easy ways that you can take full advantage of your credit card below.

1. Take full advantage of rewards

One of the main selling points of credit cards is the opportunity to enjoy customer rewards or offers that are exclusive to you as a cardholder.



There are an abundance of credit card offers out there, with some being more lucrative for savvy spenders than others.



So you should shop around and find a credit card that has rewards that are actually, well, rewarding.

We recommend looking for credit cards that offer discounts on hotels, flights, and other services that you'll be likely to utilise when planning a holiday.



Similarly, cards that offer discounts at retailers that you can see yourself shopping with can also prove themselves to be a serious asset and a vehicle for additional savings.



If you're able to use your credit card effectively, you could even see your card rewards and offers supporting a more upscale lifestyle without you having to spend an extra cent.

2. Keep cards that offer features you'll actually use

When comparing different cards, it's imperative that you read over credit card features carefully, just to make sure that you're selecting a card with offers or rewards that you'll actually be likely to use.



Maintaining a card that offers rewards you're not planning to use is a bit of wasted potential, to say the very least.



For instance, a credit card with offers for a luxury brand that you're not into isn't likely to do you much good, other than of course providing you access to credit.



And why settle for just that when any old card can offer you this same feature?

If you select a card offer that provides a feature you will be likely to use, however, then you can not only enjoy a solid line of credit, but also enjoy the additional savings that accompany not having to secure that feature independently.



A good example of this is credit cards that come with travel insurance offers.



With one of those cards handy, frequent travellers can save hundreds of dollars on travel insurance annually, alongside perhaps being able to enjoy other added perks, like airport lounge access.

3. Keep shopping around for better deals

Even if you have been able to find the perfect card with all the right offers to suit your needs and spending habits, it's important to keep in mind that offers can change, or even end.



If you just passively stay with the same credit card provider for years on end, you may find yourself missing out on better deals elsewhere.

That's why it really does pay to keep your finger on the pulse.



Scour the market for better deals periodically, just to ensure that you can jump on a greater opportunity for savings elsewhere.



So long as you have no contractual obligations to your current credit provider or aren't currently paying off a fixed loan, you should be able to secure another card agreement with no issue.

Just remember, however, that credit card applications are included in your personal credit report, and a higher number of applications in a small period of time can potentially have a negative impact on your credit score.



With this in mind, it's best to stick with one or two reputable card providers and inquire about better deals that they may be able to offer you when your current offers end.

4. Read the terms and conditions

When it comes to keeping credit cards, a little bit of foundational knowledge is always a superb weapon to have at your disposal.



In other words, before you sign up for any card agreement, you should really make sure that you know how they work and what is expected of you as the cardholder.

Credit cards are naturally accompanied by their own financial terminology, alongside maintaining airtight terms and conditions for their users.



If your card comes with interest-free days, you'll want to know the exact length of this window of time, and how best you can use it to your advantage.

Reading over your credit card terms and conditions can also help you gain a better awareness of the fees or charges associated with all the features and benefits of your card agreement.



For example, using your card to make cash advances is always a surefire way of running up credit card debt unknowingly, as this feature isn't typically accompanied by interest-free days.

By being aware of the T&Cs accompanying your card agreement, however, you can help protect yourself from hidden charges or fees that have the potential to add tens if not hundreds of dollars onto your credit card statement every month.

5. Check your statements every month

Speaking of your monthly statement, although it may hurt to open it up after a few weeks of big spending, you can actually learn a lot by reading through your transactions.



On top of being able to get a firmer picture of your own spending habits, reading through your monthly statement can also help you make sure that you're paying your bills in full and on time at the close of every month.



And if you do happen to miss any payments, your statement can help you stay on top of your interest rates and how they impact your charges and repayments.

Another benefit of learning how to read your monthly statement is being able to pinpoint any errors or any of the tell-tale signs of credit card fraud in your transaction history.



If there are any discrepancies between your own spending and the transactions reported in your credit card statement, you should raise this with your card provider as soon as possible to ensure that you're not footing the bill for fraudulent transactions.

6. Use a card to compliment your budget, not supplement it

Finally, just because you have a particular spending limit on your credit card, it doesn't mean that you have to reach that limit every month.



You shouldn't view your credit as supplementary to your available debit, but as complimentary.



The healthiest relationship that you can have with your credit card is viewing it not as additional funds or money that's 'external' to you, but as spending your own money - just in another way.

Maintaining this mindset is easier than you may think as well! All you need to do is develop a discipline of only using your credit card for an amount that you already have in your debit account.



In doing so, you can reap all the benefits of spending with your credit card without having to overextend your finances and risk falling into debt in the process.



With these six easy practices at your disposal, you should find maintaining a credit card or two to be just as natural as using your debit card on a daily basis.

