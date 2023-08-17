If there was one thing we learnt when Eddie Jones named his World Cup squad, it's that no one is safe.
Whether you're the 125 cap co-captain or the experienced flyhalf destined for a Wallabies swansong, the coach did not hesitate to swing the axe.
Seven days later and there was another lesson to learn as the Australian players prepared to step on to the plan to France. Not even the journalists are safe.
Such was the tension as Jones fronted the media prior to the team's departure, the coach engaged in a testy exchange with reporters.
"I'm disappointed for the players upset, all I can do is ring," Jones fired off when asked why he had not spoken to Quade Cooper since his shock axing from the squad. "They don't take your phone call, you can't talk to them."
The exchange continued and the coach was not backing down.
"If I ring them, then they won't ring back, what do you want me to do?" he said.
"What do you want me to do? What do you want me to do?"
Jones became increasingly frustrated with the questions.
Later, when asked about the Matildas' heroic efforts in the Women's World Cup, the coach quickly turned the focus back to the coverage of rugby in Australia.
Amid the soul searching within the sport, the coach identified what he believed one of the causes for the nation's struggles. The media.
"I know what is wrong with Australian rugby and you blokes are part of the problem because you're so bloody negative about everything," Jones said. "So negative about everything."
It was certainly an engaging eight minutes and 39 seconds, but what does it all mean?
Jones was fired up before the press conference had even begun. Just hours earlier word had leaked his attack coach Brad Davis had left the squad due to personal reasons. Jones said he has a replacement in mind, but declined to elaborate further.
That flowed directly into questions about Cooper and Michael Hooper's treatment. Jones, already on edge quickly found his groove.
His frustration was understandable. The duo are not in the squad and their absence was addressed last Thursday, even if many journalists were left unsatisfied.
The coach has long been viewed as a master puppeteer and his behaviour should be viewed through that lens.
Jones has long lamented the standing rugby holds within Australia and negative media coverage, even if justified, is not going to help the sport's public perception.
But even Jones has to acknowledge the Wallabies have not produced the results expected of them.
Herein lies the method to the coach's madness. In taking on the journalists, he has deflected the attention away from his young players. Jones is taking all the bullets to ensure the rookies can focus on the task at hand.
Every now and then, the 63-year-old will provide an insight into the mindset within the squad.
He knows the Wallabies are attempting to achieve the impossible but feels this team is better placed than results suggest.
If you dig through the verbal barbs, however, Jones' path to unlikely World Cup glory can be found.
"We need to be at a level where we can beat Georgia," he said. "Then we go on to the next game, which is against Fiji. Then we go on to Wales and then you're in the quarter-finals and once you're in the quarter-finals, then you gotta be the best team on the day and it's all about timing.
"It's about the level of tactical influence you put into your team and you build that up as you go along."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.