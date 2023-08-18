The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

How the Matildas inspired this bandwagoner into becoming a women's sports fan

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated August 18 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This is new for me - feeling heartbroken after a sports game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.