Contrary to what some folk might have you believe, the world did not come to an end when the Matildas went down 3-1 on Wednesday night.
While this was truly a case of "so near yet so far", just making it this far in the first World Cup to have ever been held on Australian soil is a massive achievement in itself.
It is worth noting that regardless of who wins the final between England and Spain the Australians will have given them a good run for their money.
The Matildas beat Spain 3-2 at the Cup of Nations back in February. And they certainly put the frighteners on the Lionesses on more than one occasion on Wednesday night.
While it is unfortunate Sam Kerr wasn't able to bring off a second equaliser - despite a valiant attempt - her first, which raised the tension to fever pitch, was poetry in motion to watch.
Kerr's reputation as the best striker in women's soccer is richly deserved. That said, there is no "I" in team. The convincing victories the Matildas achieved while she was recovering from her calf injury showcased the depth of talent in the team and its ability to operate like a well-oiled machine.
None of this, of course, should detract from the English victory. The Lionesses were the better side on the night and their win was well-deserved.
That said, a rematch could easily deliver a very different result. The real winners were the spectators who were treated to a terrific night of sport as part of a tournament that has won Australia kudos from all around the globe.
It's hard to think of a sporting event since the Sydney 2000 Olympics that has been delivered this well in this country.
Who knows? Perhaps Australia can dream of one day hosting a men's World Cup.
Full credit must go to the tens of thousands of people behind the scenes who have done so much to pull what has been a world-class event, distinguished by exemplary player and spectator behaviour and packed stadia, together.
Let's give full credit where it is due while, at the same time, lamenting FIFA's ongoing refusal to recognise the members of the Afghan women's team who took refuge in Melbourne after the fall of Kabul. Little has been made of the fact many of these women have attended WWC matches to cheer the Matildas on.
They, too, are heroes of the game who this nation needs to embrace.
The plight of the Afghan players is a reminder that while the Matildas have achieved Football Australia pay parity with the Socceroos, many of the countries represented here have poor track records on women's rights.
While organisers are right to have avoided any politicisation of the event, one would hope the 2023 WWC will raise awareness of women's sport - and women's rights - around the world.
Australia has shown if women's teams have government support and backing from sponsors, then the crowds will follow.
The old argument women should get paid less because they don't bring in the dollars and crowds grows shabbier by the day.
It is to be hoped, now the problematic issue of a public holiday in the event the Matildas won the cup is off the table, the government gives serious consideration to the opposition's call for additional funding for community sport.
That would help consolidate the legacy of what has been an outstanding event.
In the meantime it is not game over yet for the Matildas. They are still strong contenders for the bronze in the match to be played against Sweden in Brisbane on Saturday.
To come in third would be a great result.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.