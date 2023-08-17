A sombrero-wearing "idiot" punched a police officer in the face while holding a can of beer at Summernats.
Nicholas Vollmer told the ACT Magistrates Court he was being "a bit of a smart arse" on the day he drunkenly assaulted a cop and filmed it on his mobile phone.
In a decision published on Thursday, special magistrate Sean Richter found Vollmer guilty of assaulting a frontline community service provider.
He was found not guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
About 4.50pm on January 7, 2023, Vollmer was at Summernats and had been drinking alcohol, the decision reads.
Vollmer approached a group of people, which included several police officers and a security guard, and splashed beer from an open can of Victoria Bitter in their direction.
Some of the beer sprayed onto the security guard.
CCTV and body worn camera footage show Vollmer, who was wearing a sombrero and was easily identifiable, filming the altercation on his phone.
When a senior constable tried to arrest Vollmer for being drunk and disorderly, he struck the police officer's face.
Vollmer gave evidence at a hearing in June, telling Mr Richter "he was being an idiot on this day and being a bit of a smart arse".
Vollmer denied punching the senior constable.
Mr Richter said the footage from Vollmer's phone showed the assault, though "the defendant's sombrero blocks the camera" at times.
In the video, the police officer reached for Vollmer's right hand, which was holding the beer can.
After a short struggle, Vollmer punched the officer with that hand.
"At the end of that series of frames, the can is seen to be crushed in the defendant's right hand," Mr Richter said.
Vollmer was accused of chipping the officer's tooth with the blow.
"[The police officer] gave evidence that he did not realise his tooth was chipped until the next morning when he brushed his teeth," the magistrate said.
Mr Richter said while he was "suspicious" the can could have caused the damage to the tooth, he could not make the finding beyond a reasonable doubt.
He said he could not discount the possibility the officer's tooth had been chipped during a "melee" that occurred as Vollmer was taken to the ground and arrested.
The decision does not specify whether Vollmer has been sentenced.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
