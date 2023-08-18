The Canberra Times
Sportsbet has shut down 'bet with mates' feature in the ACT

Jamieson Murphy
Lucy Bladen
Cameron Mee
By Jamieson Murphy, Lucy Bladen, and Cameron Mee
Updated August 18 2023
Punters have been stunned by Sportsbet's decision to close the bet with mates function in the ACT. Picture by Karleen Minney

Canberrans have been barred from accessing a group betting feature on Sportsbet following a review of regulation but the government is unaware what, if any, government rules would prevent this.

