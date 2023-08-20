You would be hard-pressed to find someone with an Aussie childhood that didn't involve the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book.
There were many times in my childhood when I would drag a dining chair across the kitchen, to climb up to the top cupboard that housed the cookbooks. I would then sit on the floor and flick through the iconic book. It didn't even need to be close to my birthday for me to consider this a great use of my time. I remember picking out which one - on that specific day - that I would want made for me.
The Candy Castle was always a favourite - with the ice-cream cone turrets standing covered in smarties. The swimming pool was top-tier cake decorating - plus the idea of that many lollies and jelly on a cake seemed to be the most appealing part.
And while I liked the idea of the Dolly Varden, with its marshmallow skirt, I was never committed to giving up one of my Barbies to stick out the top of the dome-shaped sponge cake. My little childhood brain was worried it would forever damage my doll.
But the Rubber Ducky? While later in life it has come across as slightly demonic, the idea of mixing the sweet icing with the salty popcorn and chips always intrigued me as a kid. It was the French fries and ice cream combo, before I knew French fries and ice cream was the perfect sweet and salty match.
There was something about all of them - the mix of imperfection and creativity - that just made it irresistible. To not just child Amy, but across the country and generations.
The book is still in print, after first spinning to life in the last 70s. And part of the reason, co-author Pamela Clark says, is that as the new generation comes through and wants a copy for themselves, they find their mothers and grandmothers are not willing to part with it - even though some pages may be stuck together with cake batter and buttercream.
"Those of us who worked on this book - and there are many - are very proud of it," Clarke says.
"The cakes in the book are a bit rough and ready as we would make what we thought were prototypes, but Mrs S (former editor Dawn Swain) would take a look and say 'let's get it shot little darling'.
"There was no food styling involved - as if you couldn't tell. The cakes would be constructed directly onto our kitchen benches, sometimes they weren't finished at the back. A photographer would be called in from next door and a happy snap was done. We've done at least 10 more books on kid's cakes since the release of this one - none of them have sold nearly as well."
Unfortunately, I did not come from a baking family. My mother had someone else make the Smartie-covered number one cake for my first birthday, as well as the number four covered in marshmallow flowers. So for the most part, the Australian Women's Weekly cakes were a pipe dream.
But perhaps it's not too late to have my birthday cake moment.
There is now a competition for Aussies can create the next memorable and unique birthday cake creation. In a world full of curated Instagram images, projecting the perfect and sometimes unattainable, I can't help but hope that the winner will have that attainable charm of the originals. That they continue the legacy but in the shape of a unicorn or perhaps a llama?
To enter go to womensweekly.com.au/cakecompetition.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
