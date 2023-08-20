The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Have you got a birthday cake idea? Here's your chance to add to the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book legacy

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
August 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

You would be hard-pressed to find someone with an Aussie childhood that didn't involve the Australian Women's Weekly Children's Birthday Cake Book.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.