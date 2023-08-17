John Nisbet used to get nervous every time his daughter Kayla jumped on a horse.
One of six sisters, Kayla was the only one to pursue a career as a jockey.
It's a dream she chased from an early age after growing up around thoroughbreds with her father. Even so, John, a trainer, held his breath each time she she rode a horse.
"I've got six daughters and Kayla's the only one who was adamant she wanted to be a jockey," John Nisbet said.
"I was very nervous when she started. I know how dangerous it can be, but I was always supportive of her.
"I don't know why she was the only one who wanted to become a jockey. My youngest Riley loves horses and had a go at riding trackwork but she prefers [watching] the races. I don't know with Kayla but she wanted to do it as long as I can remember."
John eventually overcame the nerves and Kayla is now the first person he turns to when looking for a jockey to ride one of his horses.
Nisbet has overcome a number of challenges throughout the past couple of years, having battled epilepsy and multiple other injuries. She was also suspended for two months in January for accepting money from a punter following a winning ride.
Since returning, Nisbet quickly found her form and regained her status as a leading country jockey.
The father-daughter duo will combine on Friday when Kayla rides Smuggler's Bay in the Federal in the Canberra race meeting on the Acton synthetic track.
The gelding is a $12 chance in a talent-laden field, headlined by Keith Dryden's undefeated mare Sister Moon ($2.20).
Smuggler's Bay will carry the top weight, but he drops back in class and Nisbet is confident his daughter can deliver a memorable victory.
"Kayla rides him in work and knows him inside out," he said.
"We talk during the week about things and she understands what's expected.
"Smuggler's Bay is going well and it's good to get him back on his home track. It's a strong Federal and we've drawn ordinary again but hopefully Kayla can get him over not too wide and have him well-placed."
