The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

John and Kayla Nisbet chasing victory in Federal at Canberra Racecourse

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated August 17 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Smuggler's Bay charges to victory at Canberra Racecourse in December. Picture Bradley Photos
Smuggler's Bay charges to victory at Canberra Racecourse in December. Picture Bradley Photos

John Nisbet used to get nervous every time his daughter Kayla jumped on a horse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.