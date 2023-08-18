Zahara Temara may be the headline act as the Raiders' star five-eighth and co-captain, but her younger sister Chanté is making a name for herself in the capital too.
Chanté Temara has been excelling at hooker for the Canberra side in their inaugural season, and putting more pride in the family name.
Growing up together in New Zealand before moving to Queensland, it's not hard to imagine the backyard battles the pair have had over the years.
But that's all part of why the sisters are so good at footy - they've challenged each other to get better, and now they're living the dream, playing together on the same team in the NRLW.
"I owe it all to her because she pushes me," Temara told The Canberra Times.
"I actually didn't think it was possible. I just thought I'll go with the flow and see what happens and then I ended up here.
"She really brings out the best in me. She tells me what I'm doing wrong, and when to pick up my game.
"Sometimes it's annoying because that is your sister, but I do feel she wants the best out of me and I'm grateful for her."
The sisters had been on the same NRLW team before, spending the last two years at the Roosters, however game-time on the field together was rare.
While Zahara became the competition's leading points-scorer last year, Chanté played only one game for the Tri Colours.
But with Canberra opportunity came knocking following their success with Burleigh Bears together in the Queensland state competition, and Chanté Temara has run with it - as any good dummy-half would.
Temara has started all four games for the Raiders this year alongside her big sister, and in her biggest game yet last week in Wollongong's golden-point thriller, the 22-year-old also scored her first career NRLW try.
"I actually surprised myself," Temara said. "It was from my forwards calling the move, and then it put the defence into two minds and that helped me.
"We talk about having confidence and doing more moves on the line, and I want to help my forwards out around the park too because they get me go-forward."
The 19-18 win put the Raiders in third spot on the ladder, with only points difference separating them from ladder-leaders the Roosters and second-placed Newcastle.
Next up is a clash with the Parramatta Eels at Bruce, and a chance to own top-spot outright if results go their way.
The Raiders are wary of their late fades in recent games, despite the three-match winning streak which has won the hearts of Green Machine fans, and Temara said it's an area they want to address to have more success this season.
"I feel like we have reached our full potential just yet," Temara said.
"We sort of fall off a bit sometimes and I think that's just on us, getting tired, not pulling our extra 20 percent out, which we need to work on.
"Our girls are looking forward to the next home game, especially the girls that used to play for Parra, but we need to improve on our game plan to get the treats."
Canberra Raiders vs Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, Sunday 1.45pm
Raiders: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Madison Bartlett, 3. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 4. Alanna Dummett, 5. Shakiah Tungai, 6. Zahara Temara (c), 7. Ash Quinlan, 8. Tommaya Kelly-Sines, 9. Chanté Temara, 10. Sophie Holyman, 11. Elise Smith, 17. Monalisa Soliola, 13. Simaima Taufa (c). Interchange: 14. Ua Ravu, 15. Grace Kemp, 16. Kerehitina Matua, 19. Ahlivia Ingram. Reserves: 18. Petesa Lio, 20. Ella Ryan.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
