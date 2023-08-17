The Canberra Times
Times Past: August 18, 1994

August 18 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 18, 1994.
This may feel familiar. On this day in 1994, Prime Minister Paul Keating was trying to calm a nervous nation after the first official interest rates rise in five years.

