Times Past: August 18, 1994

This may feel familiar. On this day in 1994, Prime Minister Paul Keating was trying to calm a nervous nation after the first official interest rates rise in five years.
Mr Keating predicted, somewhat bravely, that the banks would not pass on the full 0.75 percentage point rise to borrowers after the cash rates lifted to 5.5 per cent.
Mr Keating said the competitive home-finance market made the chances of the full 0.75 percentage point increase being passed on "pretty slim". Reading the next few days' newspapers seems to indicate Mr Keating was right - at least for a while.
On the day it lifted rates the RBA also made it tougher for low-income earners to borrower, insisting on mortgage insurance for anyone borrowing with less than a 20 per cent deposit.
The report described the ACT housing market as "already soft". Financial markets factored in more rates rises, and they were right. The RBA lifted rates by 1 percentage point in October and again in December.
It's little wonder an accompanying story on page 1 quoted homeowner Jodie Sharples saying: "Oh God yes, it worries me".
But in a late bit of good news that just snuck onto the front page, a young Canberra rugby union player named George Gregan had made a mark on world rugby with a try-saving tackle to secure the Wallabies the Bledisloe Cup against New Zealand.
