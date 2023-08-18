Philip Walker was no more than a lad when the letter dropped through the door at his parents' property to the west of Canberra.
It led to frontline combat in the paddy fields and jungles of Vietnam, combat from which he has barely recovered just over a half century later.
As he sipped his coffee among the throng of veterans and their families on Anzac Parade, he said that the nightmares had now ceased.
He was there to observe the National Commemoration for the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
The conscript served in the artillery in 1969 and 1970. As a soldier on the ground, he saw the worst of the war.
After it, he was a different man. "For a long time, I was lost. Uncertain. It took me a long time to come to terms with life again," he said, his milky eyes moist with emotion and memory.
But at the grand event, he was grateful, at least for the recognition.
"I think it's a marvellous idea," he said.
"When we first arrived home, we didn't have the 'Welcome Home' march until eight years after.
"Now we are having this to remember all those veterans who came home - and all those veterans who didn't come home.
"And they are the important ones."
The ceremony itself recognised that veterans who returned were not always honoured. Veterans Affairs Minister Matt Keogh said the debate about the war continues but "the Australians who served did us proud".
"We are here to express our heartfelt gratitude," he said. He also recognised the deaths of Vietnamese people. He made no distinction between those of North and South Vietnam.
The ceremony was held in intermittent rain. It was sombre (as it was bound to be) but without any hint of jingoism. The hurt of those who served in what ultiately was a defeat came through in a series of addresses by veterans and dignitaries.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
