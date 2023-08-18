The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

National Commemoration for 50th anniversary of end Vietnam War.

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated August 18 2023 - 11:33am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Philip Walker was no more than a lad when the letter dropped through the door at his parents' property to the west of Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.