Goss grew up in Launceston a 2019 graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts, where he was a recipient of the Irene Mitchell Award for Excellence. Since then, he's worked in independent theatre - in productions such as Leopard Print Loincloth (Kissing Booth) - and participated last year in Midsumma Pathways - a mentorship program for LGBTQIA+ artists with disability.Tim, produced by Christine Dunstan, is his first touring production.