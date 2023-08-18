Even more nagging for those who have dreamed of Labor in action has been the complete refusal to countenance any shift in national security policy, in human rights law, in planning aggression against China, and in a nuclear-powered submarine adventure that massively reduces this nation's freedom of action in any regional conflict. The policies of the past regime were not put in place because they exactly matched Australia's need and the national interest. Rather they were ones adopted by the other side of politics for purely political domestic purposes - to wedge and compromise Labor. The very secrecy and subterfuge - not to mention the direct lying to an ally - France - underlines how the AUKUS arrangements were devised without any serious national debate, canvassing of alternatives or measurements of the costs and benefits. It was also policy heavily promoted by a defence and intelligence establishment seemingly determined to provoke a war for American purposes, and careless of our own separate national interests. The capitulation by Albanese and Penny Wong was itself for domestic political purposes, rather than from a considered view of Australia's circumstances. But Albanese in government has made arrangements that create even greater limits on Australian independence of action, cost us more than was planned under Morrison, and, probably, seriously increase the risk of armed conflict in our region. Albanese retains the same ideologically right-wing foreign policy advisers as in the Morrison government.