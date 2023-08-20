Can you unlock your Tesla from the other side of the world? We find out

It is one of the great unanswered questions of our time: Can you unlock your Tesla from the other side of the planet?
But first it should be determined: was this a genuine owner-generated action, or just a random mystery unlock?
Because Canberra's best-selling car brand does have a chequered history of curious random activity, from phantom braking - abruptly braking for no reason at all - to autopilot (self-driving software) failures.
Such is the nature of new tech.
It certainly hasn't dissuaded thousands of eager ACT buyers, with the Shanghai-built Tesla Model 3 and Model Y the best-selling cars in the national capital this year.
But any loss of vehicle security, EV or not, should be a concern.
On Tesla forums around the world, Canberra included, owners have reported returning to their cars and finding the boot, the frunk or the doors unlocked, and sometimes all at once - without having pressed any of the keys on the vehicle app.
One of the innovative functions of Teslas are their so-called "walk-away remote locking".
Once the owner's phone app leaves the vehicle's range field, the car secures itself. The obvious indication this has happened is by the mirrors folding inward.
So this caused us to ponder: if unlocking can occur while randomly parked in your home city, can it be activated deliberately from 12,300kms away?
Always searching for answers to questions that our readers didn't think to ask, The Canberra Times sent - well, okay, he was on holidays - an ACT-based Tesla Model 3 owner all the way to Los Angeles, California, the brand's spiritual home, to find out.
Our test subject made sure he had locked and left his late model Model 3 secured in the garage at home in Monash, and synchronised a time with his father when he would start pressing buttons from the Los Angeles Zoo.
As proof, his father filmed the activation through the garage window (because our experiment preparations sadly hadn't covered the contingency of unlocking the garage door).
And the verdict is in: Yes, you can unlock your Tesla from the other side of the world.
In fact, the app permits remote starting too, although this capability went untested.
Teslas come with a standard wi-fi connectivity package or a premium one, which costs $10 per month. Most buyers opt for the premium because it unlocks live traffic visualisation, music streaming, "caraoke", and an internet browser.
