Australia's middle power diplomatic network is therefore well placed to be one of the most successful presidencies in recent years just as the British were in Glasgow in 2021 and the French in Paris in 2015. And as we know from our own history, when we choose to make a difference on climate, we can: it was Australian diplomacy (under governments of both persuasions) that gave rise to the Antartic Treaty, to the first global temperature limit, to including agricultural emissions in countries' national accounting, and to the whole idea of bottom-up national pledges that drive the global effort today.