A former national Muay Thai champion has been released from custody after spending more than a month behind bars over an alleged hit-and-run on a police officer.
Felicity Marie Loiterton, 30, was all smiles as she left the ACT Magistrates Court after being granted bail on Friday.
The Kaleen woman had been remanded in custody since July 13, when she brought an end to a multi-day manhunt by handing herself in at City Police Station.
Police had been calling for information on her whereabouts after she allegedly ran down and injured a senior constable at the Australian National University three days earlier.
Documents previously tendered to the court describe how police in Acton spotted a red Audi A4 with a flat tyre on the day in question.
Police signalled for the station wagon to stop but the driver allegedly fled into a cul-de-sac near the ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences building.
A senior constable used his police vehicle to block the exit and walked towards the Audi, while signalling and shouting at the driver to stop.
He saw two people in the car and noted the driver, who is alleged to have been Loiterton, was wearing a yellow high-visibility top.
Rather than stopping, Loiterton allegedly reversed the Audi into a kerb.
When the officer then placed a hand on the bonnet, Loiterton allegedly accelerated forwards and knocked the senior constable off his feet.
She is then accused of taking off from the university at high speed, leaving the officer with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police found the vehicle, which was later abandoned, that night in Cook.
Inside the car, officers claim to have found illicit substances.
Since being arrested, Loiterton has pleaded not guilty to five charges.
The allegations are driving at police, failing to stop for police, assaulting a front-line community service provider, and two counts of possessing controlled drugs.
She unsuccessfully applied for bail at her first court appearance, when magistrate Glenn Theakston expressed concerns about the danger Loiterton posed to the public.
Mr Theakston noted the alleged hit-and-run had occurred while Loiterton was subject to a good behaviour order he had imposed for drug offences.
On Friday, defence lawyer Adrian McKenna told the court he had reached an agreement with prosecutors in relation to bail conditions.
Prosecutor Mark Wadsworth confirmed that was the case, prompting magistrate James Lawton to grant bail.
Loiterton is due back in court on September 14.
Mr McKenna previously told the court the martial artist and mother of two had been working as a rigger prior to her latest arrest.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
