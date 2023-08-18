The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Hawaiian fire brings back memories of 'black summer' devastation

By Letters to the Editor
August 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The devastating images from Hawaii have triggered memories of the "black summer" for many Canberrans. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong
The devastating images from Hawaii have triggered memories of the "black summer" for many Canberrans. Picture Sitthixay Ditthavong

My heart sinks reading the editorial "Hawaiian fires a sign of things to come" (August 17).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.