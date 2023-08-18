My heart sinks reading the editorial "Hawaiian fires a sign of things to come" (August 17).
We were one of those families (with a new born and seven year old) evacuating to a beach in Bermagui in 2019. Just seeing the colour of the skies brings me right back to those terrifying moments.
You know where they absolutely should be having discussions about climate disasters? The Labor Party conference that's happening right now in Brisbane.
Climate change isn't even on the agenda. How is that possible? You can't talk about climate disasters whilst living them - debatable.
How is it not the biggest issue of your party conference when we're in a climate emergency with predicted horrendous fire seasons fast approaching - unforgivable.
The 60-page report on employment services is a damning assessment of the system, currently in private hands and benefitting the providers at the expense of the users.
Now is the time to make urgent changes, particularly putting employment services back under public control.
This has worked well in the past and must be reinstated with updates to ensure it continues to operate in the best possible way.
It is vital that Labor be pushed to do this as they meet for their national conference and future policy making.
As a frequent flyer, I can only imagine the stress on passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 from Sydney, bound for Kuala Lumpur, on Monday.
The flight had departed from Sydney International Airport carrying 194 passengers.
I am trying to understand the logic of non-evacuation of passengers. Passengers were kept confined on the aircraft for three hours on the ground.
Authorities had intelligence from the cabin crew.
Combine this with security scanning systems of personal cabin baggage which presumably indicated the non-existence of any dangerous goods or explosive devices prior to boarding.
Presumably these security systems established the risk profile and risk exposure.
Nevertheless, I appreciate there are always unknowns, uncertainties, different scenarios and different circumstances.
It all takes time to investigate, to be assessed, and an appropriate tactical response applied.
In this situation however, confining passengers to the aircraft for three hours does not seem to reduce passenger risk.
The decision seems counterintuitive. This might be the occasion to review airport security processes and systems.
I am in the market for a new EV but there are two things holding me back.
To my knowledge, there is only one EV on the market that comes with any form of spare tyre. If you destroy a rim, no repair kit will get you going again. What a shame if you are on holidays.
Secondly, the recharging infrastructure for road trips is just not there.
Many of the charging networks have many recharging units that have been off-line for quite some time, so a day-return trip to the coast could be fraught with the risk of being stranded somewhere.
As an aside, why are the EV manufacturers allowed to quote a range for their vehicles that cannot be achieved by anyone using the most economical driving methods?
In Steve Evans' article ("Vietnam veteran's anger at public hatred still burns 50 years on", August 17) Ian Thompson states he is still of the view that the Australian public and the RSL still have a lot to answer for in the way Vietnam veterans were treated upon their return from that war.
Mr Thompson is quite correct in his belief that veterans were often treated with contempt and cruelty by a section of society, including some members of the RSL and politicians.
However, over the following half century, the RSL evolved into an organisation that has for many decades vigorously campaigned and fought for the conditions of repatriation enjoyed by veterans in the 21st century.
I am sure that the 5000 Vietnam members of the league will be disappointed that Mr Thompson has not availed himself of the opportunity to research or acknowledge his peers voluntary work, nor perhaps, of joining the RSL to contribute to the welfare of his fellow veterans.
Perhaps Mr Thompson was out of the country when parades of Vietnam veterans were held in nearly every Australian national and regional capital, acknowledging the poor treatment of veterans, and attempting to make amends.
The admiring crowds included thousands of cheering Australians who were not even born when the Vietnam war ended.
This outstanding acknowledgement of all whom served in Vietnam was made possible by the continuous lobbying of his peers, and other hard-working volunteers of the RSL.
I am sorry that Mr Thompson has not been able to move on for the last 50 years.
But he should be aware those league members who displayed their ignorance in such a disgraceful manner were of a much older generation and lost influence in the RSL some decades ago.
I refer to Helen Mitchell's article "Booze crews never lose. This must stop" (August 14, p18). Ms Mitchell takes particular aim at what she sees as yet another popular soft drink that has been "alcoholised": Solo Original Lemon(ade) has become Hard Solo (with 4.5 per cent alcohol).
Solo is just one soft drink brand owned by Asahi Beverages: others are Schweppes Lemonade, Sunkist, and Pepsi Max. Asahi also owns cordial brands Schweppes and Cottees, sports and energy drink Gatorade, along with bottled water brands Frantelle and Cool Ridge.
I wonder how many of these brands will have an "alcoholised" version? A market for such drinks may be out there waiting, and Asahi may be seeking to tempt young teenagers with sweet, fruity alcohol.
I have to take issue with John Fuhrman in regard to his belief that the ACT government should take responsibility for sorting out the situation around the outcome of the Sofronoff commission (Letters, August 16).
In a democratic system the government has no power over the law. This is to ensure that any corruption by government can be prosecuted by our law courts.
We can see what is happening both in Israel and the United States where politicians are trying to discredit and in some cases dilute their legal systems so that they cannot be prosecuted.
We certainly don't want that to happen here. The ACT government, even though it may not be satisfied with the Sofronoff commission's behaviour, can only act within the limits of the law. It can accept or reject the findings but has no power to change these.
Thanks to the Independent Remuneration Tribunal, senators and members will receive an extra $11 per day for travel away from home to attend sittings in Canberra. This will take their daily taxpayer supported allowance to $310 per day (on top of their taxable income and other allowances).
Compare that to the miserable four dollars per day increase the government "generously" awarded to those on Jobseeker "because that's all the budget can afford".
Furthermore, support for this increase is being withheld by the Peter Dutton led Opposition. With this "boost" however, Jobseeker recipients will still only get a "fabulous" $9 per day more in one week to live on than members and senators get as a daily travel allowance.
I don't begrudge the allowances paid to our parliamentarians, but surely we can do better for Jobseeker and other welfare recipients.
Your recent reporting on the Sofronoff report has been well-balanced, informative and useful.
However as Gerry Gillespie (Letters, August 9) observed, the inquiry report itself does not provide "... some degree of clarity into what had become a quagmire of deception drunkenness, questionable political security, half-truths, police questioning and office cleaning".
This could be addressed by the former PM agreeing to the release of the report he commissioned from the then secretary of PM&C.
The terms of reference included which of his ministers and political staffers knew, what they knew and when they knew it?
It was also asked to determine whether, as reported, a senior member of the PM's staff had briefed selected media about Brittany Higgins.
