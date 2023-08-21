This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
It was stage managed to project an aura of unity and discipline. All the difficult discussions - the shouting, the table thumping - had been held behind closed doors beforehand. And at the end of the day, it was about as interesting as a hospital meal. For good reason.
Halfway through its first term, the government is looking to the next election with some trepidation. Its hold on power is not as strong as it would like - it doesn't control the Senate and has a majority of just three seats in the House of Representatives, with the tide of brand support ebbing in the key states of Western Australia, Queensland and Victoria.
The last thing the government wants or needs is a rowdy national conference full of acrimony and bitter division. Labor knows the Coalition is waiting to pounce on any cracks so it made damn sure its national conference in Brisbane was orderly. Boring even.
The show was kicked off by the PM minus the Matildas scarf of the past few weeks (which, frankly, made him look like Harry Potter grown old), trying his best to project a presidential air. His was a message of pragmatism. Seek long-term government to ensure what's been started isn't undone should the other mob win at the next election or the one after that. The fact he had to raise that possibility spoke volumes.
Apart from a couple of noisy protests outside the conference venue, the only real rancour came when Deputy PM and Defence Minister Richard Marles and his sidekick Pat Conroy spoke in favour of the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine arrangement. But the dissent was limited, amplified by jeering from the peanut gallery.
And debate quickly shut down after the PM addressed delegates, invoking the spirits of Curtin and Chifley to support AUKUS but stumbling with a Biden-esque gaffe when he said the nuclear submarines would be commanded by the "Royal Australian Army". The pro-AUKUS numbers had been stitched up well before the debate anyway so the outcome of the motion in support of AUKUS was never in doubt. Party president Wayne Swan waved it through on the ayes from the floor, not bothering with a formal count. Oh, to have been a fly on Paul Keating's wall!
There may have been gear grinding over AUKUS but overall the conference projected the Labor machine as well-oiled but bland, which might suit the government but leaves people with long memories wondering what happened to the passion and the fireworks we used to see when the true believers battled it out over policy positions.
Albanese might have invoked Curtin, Chifley, Fisher and Evatt when he spoke in favour of AUKUS but that Labor has long gone, the light on the hill dimmed by the relentless news cycle, the collapse of unionism, the party's drift to the centre and the political circumstance in which it now finds itself.
The Labor conference was a damp squib by design. A hollow exercise with limited venting, lacklustre debate and a whole lot of cheerleading. Gone was the spark of conferences past, when Labor greats like Bob Hawke and Keating had to fight hard to get their policies endorsed. So, too, the anticipation that once surrounded these gatherings of the party faithful.
On message it was but interesting it was not.
YOU SAID IT: It all looked so promising but, Garry wrote, much of what the government promised has not come to pass, thanks to the PM's poor salesmanship.
Chris writes: "In my opinion, the Albanese government has done a terrible job to date in respect to the Voice, which appears to be his only focus when we have major problems with everyday cost of living pressures which he was meant to fix in his many pre-election speeches. The PM is only focused on the Voice and millions will be spent on it without achieving a yes vote because he is being dishonest by not giving us the full implications of this constitutional change. Finally, I wish the PM would spend more time in Australia sorting out problems instead of flying around the world at every opportunity."
"Apart from being a good salesman, to sell anything you need to have an appealing product or vision," writes Allan. "The recognition part of the referendum is great and would pass overwhelmingly. The Voice to Parliament and the executive is an absolute dud. Sadly, Albo and Linda Burney are poor salespeople flogging a dead horse."
Sue writes: "Garry, your comments about the PM are spot on. If I was selling my house, I would not use Albanese. I have not changed my mind about the Voice. I will be voting yes. I think it is a shame that it has been approached in this way when there was no need for a referendum, although I see the concept of involving all Australians in the process. But you are right. Albanese is not a salesman. He is a vanilla PM. He is not a self-seeking egomaniac like his predecessor, nor does he suggest that his god has promoted his leadership role, but while he has some good ideas he hasn't done much to get them across the line and some of his actions worry me. What are we going to do with spent nuclear fuel? Dump it on First Nations sacred sites?"
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
