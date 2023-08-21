Sue writes: "Garry, your comments about the PM are spot on. If I was selling my house, I would not use Albanese. I have not changed my mind about the Voice. I will be voting yes. I think it is a shame that it has been approached in this way when there was no need for a referendum, although I see the concept of involving all Australians in the process. But you are right. Albanese is not a salesman. He is a vanilla PM. He is not a self-seeking egomaniac like his predecessor, nor does he suggest that his god has promoted his leadership role, but while he has some good ideas he hasn't done much to get them across the line and some of his actions worry me. What are we going to do with spent nuclear fuel? Dump it on First Nations sacred sites?"