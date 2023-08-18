Amanda Klason had tried her hand at boxing - only she didn't want to get her nose broken.
But she still wanted to play a contact sport - so she went along to West Belconnen Warriors training in May.
She didn't know anyone in the team, rugby league's rules or even the playing positions having come to the game late.
And if it wasn't for the welcome and support the Warriors showed her she might never have stuck around.
Lucky she did, because not only did she score her first ever try last weekend, but now she's on the verge of playing finals in her very first season.
Klason's hoping to keep her spot in the 17 as West Belconnen get ready for the Katrina Fanning Shield play-offs.
They were meant to play the Goulburn Bulldogs on Saturday, but the Bulldogs have already forfeited meaning they'll have one more clash - against Gungahlin next weekend - before the semi-finals.
Klason has a 16-year-old daughter, who was in the stands to see her mum score against the Bulls at Gungahlin last weekend.
"It was awesome. I was [playing] in the middle at the start of the game and then I got put back onto the wing because that's my normal position," she said.
"But it all just happened very quickly and I just scored on the edge there. It was exciting, it felt good.
"I think maybe [my family] being there helped. I don't know."
Women's sport is enjoying a boom around Australia, especially after the efforts of the Matildas at the World Cup.
Plus, the Canberra Raiders were four rounds into their first season in the NRLW.
But that wasn't what attracted Klason to rugby league.
She just wanted to play something physical, having played representative soccer when she was younger.
"I wanted to play a contact sport - I've done boxing before - but this year I wanted to do a contact sport," Klason said.
"I didn't want my nose to get broken in boxing so I was like, 'What else can I play?'
"I wanted some tackle, I wanted contact and that's what I've got."
Now she's just hoping Warriors coach Richard Fletcher keeps picking her as finals approach.
She couldn't thank both Fletcher and her teammates enough for how they've made her feel at home.
While the Warriors won't play this weekend, they'll go into next week's Bulls clash with back-to-back wins.
"It's just fun. All the girls are really welcoming. Richard, he's taken me and did extra training with me when I did pre-season," Klason said.
"They're just welcoming. I could've gone to a club and they could've said, 'You're not going to get game time'.
"They took in a new player and taught me - I knew nothing, I literally knew nothing in May when I first started and then I scored on the weekend.
"I think the coaches and the team's part of that too.
"I'm just keen to hopefully be picked for the finals. That would be awesome."
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP ROUND 17
Saturday: Woden Valley Rams v West Belconnen Warriors at Phillip Oval, 3pm; Queanbeyan Kangaroos v Belconnen United Sharks at Freebody Oval, 3pm; Tuggeranong Bushrangers v Yass Magpies at Greenway Oval, 3pm; Queanbeyan Blues v Gungahlin Bulls at Seiffert Oval, 3pm.
KATRINA FANNING SHIELD ROUND 14
Saturday: Gungahlin Bulls v Yass Magpies at Greenway Oval, 9.30am; Goulburn Bulldogs v West Belconnen Warriors at Philip Oval 9.30am, Harden Worhawks v Tuggeranong Bushrangers at Boorowa Showground, 11.30am.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
