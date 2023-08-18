Liae Tuilagi has travelled the world chasing his rugby dreams.
Having grown up playing rugby league in Samoa, New Zealand and then Melbourne, it was the opportunity to tour Europe as a teenager that first triggered the switch to union.
The goal of a professional career led him to Canberra before he relocated to Sydney to chase another opportunity in the Shute Shield.
Tuilagi spent last summer playing for Frankfurt SC, a team formed in 1880, in Germany's Rugby-Bundesliga, the experience just another step on his path to higher honours.
A return to Canberra followed this year, the winger joining Royals, and with it came a new inspiration in his journey.
Tuilagi's partner Sophie gave birth to their baby girl Tallula eight weeks ago and suddenly the 23-year-old was playing for a bigger cause.
The baby's arrival has inspired Tuilagi in Royals' run to the John I Dent Cup finals and she will be front of mind when he runs out for Saturday's grand final qualifier against Vikings. The winner will face Gungahlin in next week's decider.
"Tallula means a lot to me," Tuilagi said.
Tuilagi reflects back on his remarkable journey with a sense of wonder. Few people have lived experiences comparable.
One of six kids, the winger's family moved from Samoa to New Zealand a decade ago. Three years later they moved again, this time to Melbourne.
As any parent would know, it was a chaotic upbringing with plenty of backyard dust ups and multiple highs and lows.
The experience, however, prepared Tuilagi for both the challenges of life and parenthood.
"I come from a family with heaps of nephews and nieces so I've got that experience of parenting from my older siblings," he said. "It's a good feeling to be a father at this age.
"I'm a learning support assistant and I love helping kids out with their education and behaviour. I love to run around with the kids and build that relationship with them."
While Tallula's arrival has changed Tuilagi's life forever, he remains focused on achieving his rugby dreams.
A return to Europe this summer remains on the table before another season with Royals next year.
Beyond that, the 23-year-old is unsure what the future holds but he'll be ready if ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham reaches out.
"I'd love to go back to Europe but I'm not too sure now I've got the little one," Tuilagi said. "I'd be keen to go over there, it was a really good experience.
"I haven't heard anything from the Brumbies yet. I'll just wait and see and hopefully I get some good news after the season."
Royals enter Saturday's match full of confidence on the back of a come-from-behind 38-35 victory over Wests in Sunday's elimination final. Vikings fell to Gungahlin 35-24 in the major semi-final.
The competition has taken another turn this week after the Australia A squad to play Portugal was named on Tuesday.
Ryan and Lachlan Lonergan, and Darcy Swain are unavailable for Vikings on Saturday, with Gungahlin duo Corey Toole and Pete Samu to miss next week's grand final.
Royals haven't lost any players and have received key contributions from Brumbies Connal McInerney and Rory Scott in the run to the finals.
