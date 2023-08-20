Brumby cull essential to preserving Kosciuszko National Park

As agreed at the meeting, increase the supply of land for higher density housing in areas of high accessibility;

Increase the supply of "greenfields" land (as is being done in South Australia) with such areas to be developed with high quality transport, facilities and services. This requires a moderation of urban intensification policies such as Canberra's 70 per cent infill policy.

Construct substantially more social housing than that proposed. To help fund the needed increase, the proposed stage three tax cuts and tax concessions for property investment should be reduced. Negative gearing concessions could be limited to two investment properties.

Reduce immigration to a level consistent with our ability to deliver new housing, infrastructure and services. Net overseas migration (NOM) should be reduced closer to its average of about 90,000 between 1991 and 2004 rather than the 219,000 it averaged between 2005 and 2019.