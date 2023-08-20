The Canberra Times
Brumby cull essential to preserving Kosciuszko National Park

By Letters to the Editor
August 21 2023 - 5:30am
There are mixed views on whether or not the brumbies of Mt Kosciuszko National Park should be culled. Picture by Andrew Plant
The NSW government's decision to consider aerial shooting to reduce wild horse numbers in Kosciuszko National Park is a welcome step towards protecting and managing this unique environment for future generations.

