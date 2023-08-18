The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: August 19, 1977

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 19 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1977.
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1977.

The No.34 Squadron is the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) unit responsible for the transport of VIPs, including members of the Australian government, the Governor-General, senior Australian Defence Force personnel, and visiting dignitaries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.