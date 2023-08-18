Times Past: August 19, 1977

The No.34 Squadron is the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) unit responsible for the transport of VIPs, including members of the Australian government, the Governor-General, senior Australian Defence Force personnel, and visiting dignitaries.
On this day in 1977, The Canberra Times reported on a special stewardess who was recognised for her flight dedication.
It was the day flight stewardess Corporal Robyn Carey, of Goulburn, had notched up her 2000th VIP flight hour, making her the most experienced member of the squadron's VIP flight.
When the BAC One-Eleven aircraft she was on returned to the Fairbairn RAAF base after delivering the treasurer Phillip Lynch, to Sydney, she found herself on the receiving end of the sort of VIP treatment she had become accustomed to dispensing in four-and-a-half years with the squadron.
When the aircraft door opened, she was ushered out of the aircraft by the crew and down to a squadron welcoming party complete with press and champagne.
"Five years will be enough of it," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.