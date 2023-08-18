World Cup wonder has now led to the Matildas' signature jersey and its hyper turquoise variation replacing Euro teams' jerseys at soccer practice.
Tuggeranong United Football Club president Stan Mitchell noticed young players gradually ditching their Manchester United and Juventus merch for the more patriotic option.
"Now we're seeing more Matildas wear, particularly the legendary aqua colour. And it's not just girls, it's boys and girls," Mr Mitchell said.
The club on Thursday opened registrations for a post-season Kickstart Program for kids who had never played before.
By Friday morning, they had 15 sign-ups.
Mr Mitchell said the momentum of the Women's World Cup had made a "massive difference" in turning people's attention to soccer.
The club phone had been ringing off the hook with calls from people of every age wanting to learn or return to the game, he said.
"We don't normally get 30 calls once the season has started so it has been quite a spike," he said.
ParaMatildas and Pararoos are also kicking off their soccer journeys at Tuggeranong United, parents of kids with disabilities already signing them up for an all-abilities soccer program.
Mr Mitchell said para football was an "untapped" arena.
"I think there's a real opportunity here and and clubs need to grasp it," Mr Mitchell said.
Since the Canberra junior and senior seasons only have a couple of games left, BellaMonaro Women's Football Club president Michael Sutton said people were ringing to ask about soccer over the summer and even next winter.
"We're expecting a significant increase across all of our age groups," Mr Sutton said. "People are making it very clear that they've seen what the Matildas have been doing in the World Cup.
"What we found is that they have touched the hearts of women who played previously and maybe given the game away following COVID, or are completely new to the game."
A father to five daughters, Mr Sutton has been part of Canberra's soccer scene for almost two decades and felt there were not enough local facilities for girls and women.
He said his relatively new and all-female grassroots club plans to reinvest all the new joiners' fees into female change rooms and team jerseys.
He also expects the sharp increase in sign-ups to lead to possible shortage of pitches in the future, but said that was a "good headache" to have.
Leanne Langdown, head of corporate affairs at Gungahlin United Football Club, said they had also had a surge in inquiries from residents, particularly young girls, wanting to join the game.
"It seems that little girls everywhere are feeling enthusiastic about playing football," she said.
"We're delighted this world sport is bringing our community even closer - male, female, and all backgrounds."
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
