Labor commits to boosting Senate representation in ACT

Labor will seek to boost the number of Senate representatives in the ACT and the Northern Territory after enshrining the proposal into the party's policy platform.
The motion was moved by NT Attorney-General Chansey Paech and seconded by Canberra-based CFMEU national secretary Zach Smith at the Labor's National Conference on Friday. The Canberra Times understands the motion passed unopposed.
"Labor will review our current system of electoral representation, noting Australia's growing and increasingly diverse population, the increasing demands on elected representatives, and our commitment to integrity and transparency," the motion stated.
"Labor will address the historic proportional under-representation of the Australian Capital Territory and Northern Territory, and commits to increasing its representation in the Senate."
While the move is binding, there is no timeline for its implementation.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
