Times Past: August 20, 1984

By Jess Hollingsworth
August 20 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on August 20, 1984.
The stories that Christopher Jolly told about Gallipoli were all "square dinkum". He plugged a hole in a lifeboat by sitting in it, he plucked bottles of rum out of the surf when a supply ship sank, drank them and got sent to Greece to recover.

