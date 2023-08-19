Times Past: August 20, 1984

The stories that Christopher Jolly told about Gallipoli were all "square dinkum". He plugged a hole in a lifeboat by sitting in it, he plucked bottles of rum out of the surf when a supply ship sank, drank them and got sent to Greece to recover.
Mr Jolly was 19 when he enlisted in World War I. At the time of interview, he was 89 and dressed in a suit with his "gongs" (military medals), and pink tie. He was one of the first Diggers to see the new Gallipoli Gallery at the Australian War Memorial.
"It's wonderful: I could spend all week here," Mr Jolly said as he shuffled around the gallery and relived his wartime adventures.
Mr Jolly was the holder of a Military Medal who was in Canberra for the opening of the Gallipoli Gallery with about 240 other Gallipoli veterans along with the Governor-General, Sir Ninian Stephan.
While sitting next to a Turkish gun at the memorial, he tugged at his beard that was used to "cover the holes" he got when he got hit by shrapnel. He also had a scar on his back where he "copped a bullet" during a battle in France.
"I got that one running away," he said. After being a human plug for a lifeboat, he also was one of the participants that offered to swim to retrieve the rum loot from a sunken supply boat.
From these efforts he earned the reputation as a willing helping hand. It left him with some "square dinkum" stories to tell once he got home.
