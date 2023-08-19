The Canberra Times
Canberra Raiders Cup live stream: Woden Valley Rams v West Belconnen Warriors

Chris Dutton
Chris Dutton
Updated August 19 2023 - 2:24pm, first published 2:00pm
  • The Canberra Times will stream the Canberra Raiders Cup match of the round each week in partnership with BarTV Sports

The West Belconnen Warriors have two weeks left to keep their Canberra Raiders Cup premiership defence alive as rivals sweat on mistakes to make the top four.

