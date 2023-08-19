The West Belconnen Warriors have two weeks left to keep their Canberra Raiders Cup premiership defence alive as rivals sweat on mistakes to make the top four.
The fourth-placed Warriors are just one point ahead of fifth and sixth of the ladder, but can edge closer to a finals berth if they beat the Woden Valley Rams on Saturday.
They are two of five teams in a ladder logjam, with the Sam Williams-led Queanbeyan Kangaroos the only side guaranteed a spot in the play-offs.
The Belconnen Sharks (20 points) are the next best, sitting ahead of the Tuggeranong Bushrangers (18 points, the Warriors (17 points) and the Goulburn Bulldogs and Rams (both on 16 points).
The Warriors beat the Queanbeyan Blues in the grand final last year, ending a six-year title drought. But they need to topple the fast-finishing Rams to be any hope of chasing back to back premierships.
Tune into the stream from 3pm on Saturday to watch the match of the round live and free. The Canberra Times and BarTV will stream a Raiders Cup match for free every week.
Click or tap here for more Raiders and Canberra rugby league news.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.