An unlikely symbol of self-acceptance will be honoured in the Royal Australian Mint's latest commemorative coin program.
Edward the Emu has delighted children since he got tired of being a big bird, and tried to be a seal, lion and snake in Sheena Knowles' 1988 book, illustrated by Rod Clement.
The three-coin program includes a coloured 20 cent uncirculated coin available in both a presentation card and a special edition book, as well as a coloured gold-plated 20 cent coin with a deluxe edition book.
It was launched as part of the 2023 Children's Book Week.
The Royal Australian Mint's product developer Matt Frawley was "honoured" to launch the coin, as a book lover and collector.
"I am really personally honored to be here today as a kid who loves to spend time in the library and loves books and still collects them," he said.
"[The book is] still something that people would love to give as gifts and read to kids."
He said Edward the Emu had FOMO, 15 years before the term was coined.
"Edward the Emu is a sweet story about falling for the grass is greener phenomenon and about living and loving your own life," he said.
"It's a great story with a little bit of something for everyone."
Edward the Emu is the third iconic Australian children's book to be honoured by the Mint, following Animalia in 2021 and Diary of a Wombat in 2022.
Edward had an inspiring message of self acceptance, Labor MP Andrew Leigh said.
"The best books can help kids and parents begin conversations that continue for a lifetime. Edward the Emu's simple message of self-acceptance is as relevant today as it was 35 years ago," he said.
The coins won't just feature Edward the Emu, but also some of the friends he makes while discovering his identity, Mr Frawley said.
"It is our hope that they lead their future owners and collectors to discover that the best thing you can be in life is you," he said.
Speaking on behalf of Edward himself, "thrilled" author Sheena Knowles said:
"Sometimes being an emu is simply a bore. At other times it's incredibly exciting! Thank you for putting my face, beak and all, on this special commemorative coin. I am delighted from top to tail!"
Each coin in the series is legal Australian tender. Coins can be purchased from the Mint Shop or an authorised dealer.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health.
