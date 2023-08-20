Times Past: August 12, 1980

Everywhere we go in 2023, accessibility is at the forefront for most common public areas such as shops, movie theatres, cafes and restaurants. Footpaths and road crossings also have sloped edges and bumps for those who are sight-impaired and less able-bodied than most. However in 1980, The Canberra Times reported the concept of accessibility was moving too slowly and was discussed at a conference of architects held in Canberra.