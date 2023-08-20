The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: August 12, 1980

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
August 21 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1980.
The front page of The Canberra Times on this day in 1980.

Everywhere we go in 2023, accessibility is at the forefront for most common public areas such as shops, movie theatres, cafes and restaurants. Footpaths and road crossings also have sloped edges and bumps for those who are sight-impaired and less able-bodied than most. However in 1980, The Canberra Times reported the concept of accessibility was moving too slowly and was discussed at a conference of architects held in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.