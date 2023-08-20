Times Past: August 12, 1980

Everywhere we go in 2023, accessibility is at the forefront for most common public areas such as shops, movie theatres, cafes and restaurants. Footpaths and road crossings also have sloped edges and bumps for those who are sight-impaired and less able-bodied than most. However in 1980, The Canberra Times reported the concept of accessibility was moving too slowly and was discussed at a conference of architects held in Canberra.
Featured on the front page was a woman with an ankle brace and walking stick alongside another woman in a wheelchair demonstrating the danger of a ledge that had previously had a wooden ramp. The ramp had been broken by a car and it was yet to be replaced. This was demonstrating the struggles of those less-abled having a hard time enjoying the public facilities most others wouldn't think twice about.
Police would close any road whose slope caused vehicles to slip after the brakes had been applied, but it was impossible to stop wheelchairs on many ramps intended for disabled people, John Bails said in Canberra.
Such conditions for the general public would not be tolerated for more than a few hours, he said. Able-bodied people would complain bitterly if they had to put up with many of the problems faced by the disabled, Mr Bails told a conference on designing for the handicapped.
Mr Bails was the manager of the building services branch of the Department of Public Buildings, in Adelaide. His job included designing to allow access to public buildings by people with disabilities. He said in his work, he had often found a feature designed to make accessibility easier for one group made it difficult for others with different disabilities.
He believed the job of architects and designers was often made more difficult by the Australian building standard code design rules for disabled people.
The code was fairly new (at the time) and Mr Bails said he was in the process of "field testing it" and it would take up to 15 years to be fully tested and approved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.