It's hardly news that medical staff at busy hospitals are overworked.
It's almost a given that when it comes to health, hospitals and the medical world, there will never be enough money, time or resources to keep up with the needs of patients. And there will never be a stem in the flow of patients.
But when we hear that workforce shortages have led to the loss of training accreditation for several key areas at the Canberra Hospital, it seems an entire new cycle of deficiency has opened up, one that will be difficult to break.
News last week that the child-at-risk health unit at Canberra Hospital is set to undergo a review of its training accreditation follows similar revelations about the fetal medicine unit at the Centenary Hospital for Women and Children, and a scathing review of training in obstetrics and gynaecology.
Like many evolving professions, medicine is, necessarily, in a constant state of renewal, as senior doctors pass on their knowledge to younger trainees, who then adapt this knowledge to suit a changing population.
And students must receive proper accreditation when treating patients; it's surely a fundamental requirement.
The fact that junior doctors are not receiving appropriate training, while senior consultants are departing due to increasing burnout is a cause for concern for the hospital's reputation as a place for junior doctors to train.
Yet in the face of these large-scale staffing, training and accreditation issues throughout the institution, spokespeople for Canberra Health Services continually maintain that much of the issue comes down to semantics, and that many other hospitals around the country face similar staffing issues.
"These challenges are not unique to the ACT and health services across the country are feeling the impact of workforce shortages," were the precise words provided.
But this can never be an excuse, if only because the fact that other hospitals suffer staff shortages and training deficiencies should be, if nothing else, an incentive to do even better.
The latest revelations about the child-at-risk health unit are particularly concerning, given the nature of the work performed there.
The unit provides medical and counselling support for children and their families where there are concerns of child abuse and neglect. Surely no place for any cutting of corners or staff deficiency of any kind.
But the hospital is at pains to reiterate that in this case, training accreditation is a work in progress.
The medical profession is always in a state of evolution, but structures to support those within it should be fixed, stable and reliable.
