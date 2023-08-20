The Canberra Times
Opinion

Christine Robertson | Skills shortage helped by ACT involvement in WorldSkills competition

By Christine Robertson
August 21 2023 - 5:30am
Far more was at stake than competition medals as 13 apprentices from the ACT region, including 12 from the Canberra Institute of Technology, tested themselves against Australia's best trade students at the WorldSkills National Championships in Melbourne over the past few days.

