Far more was at stake than competition medals as 13 apprentices from the ACT region, including 12 from the Canberra Institute of Technology, tested themselves against Australia's best trade students at the WorldSkills National Championships in Melbourne over the past few days.
Ultimately, the biggest reward will be to help position Canberra and our region for sustained economic and social success.
For those unfamiliar, WorldSkills is often referred to as the vocational "Skills Olympics". It was initiated after World War II to address the global skills shortage and to promote the importance of trades. In a post-COVID world, grappling again with a major shortfall in vocational skills, this remains just as relevant today.
Take last week for example. In a bid to ease Australia's housing supply, federal, state and territory government leaders agreed as part of national cabinet to increase the National Housing Accord target to 1.2 million new homes in Australia by the end of the decade.
Essential to reaching this target is solving the shortfall in national building and construction trades. That means more carpenters, plasterers, plumbers, electricians, painters, landscapers and so on, the very same trades that CIT students were representing at WorldSkills.
The reality is, these in-demand skilled workers will need to be developed through Australia's vocational education and training providers, just like the CIT.
We need to attract more students and teachers to vocational skills, and give them every opportunity to be the best versions of themselves. We need to continue to advocate that vocational education and training is just as important to industry growth and national prosperity as a university degree. Trade qualifications are assessed by competency, not high distinctions or grades, but that doesn't mean we don't measure ourselves against the very highest standards and strive for mastery.
CIT's participation in WorldSkills signals our ongoing commitment to excellence in vocational education and training. It also cements our connection with industry, so together we can build the ACT's thriving workforce of the future.
The ACT region is relatively small in population, but the proportionally big contingent we qualified for WorldSkills is testament to our ambitious student cohort and the exceptionally dedicated teachers who mentor them on their career pathways.
Over three days, our 13 ACT students competed against 450 of their peers, all of whom earned their spots via regional qualifying events. They've also been striving to represent Australia at the international WorldSkills competition in France in 2024.
WorldSkills is about supporting our students to grow personally and professionally, and to become emerging leaders in industry. Research of past competitors shows that WorldSkills not only helps students refine their technical skills but, just as importantly, it also develops areas such as problem-solving, time-management, networking, communication and resilience under pressure. CIT's participation in WorldSkills also extends well beyond the individual students involved.
READ MORE OPINION:
These students will bring their transformative experience back to their student peers, becoming champions for what's possible for the broader student population. More than 20,000 study at CIT each year.
It is also a wonderfully positive reflection on the dedicated CIT teachers and industry mentors who guide these students along the way and set them up for success. Each student that competed at WorldSkills was also supported in their specific preparation with expert tuition from teachers and industry mentors.
It is our teachers and trainers who prepare our students for the seamless transition to the workforce. CIT's latest statistics, in 2022, show almost 91 per cent of our students were either employed or engaging in further study - almost 5 per cent above the national average.
The Future of Jobs Report 2023, released recently by the World Economic Forum, identified vocational education and university teaching jobs as a huge growth opportunity over the next five years, with global jobs expected to increase by about 10 per cent.
So medals at the WorldSkills national championships are always nice and are deserved reward for the students, teachers and mentors who prepare diligently. But just by taking part, our ACT region is already winning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.