The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Soccer is a very useful term in describing Australian sport

By Letters to the Editor
August 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matildas defender Alana Kennedy missed Australia's World Cup semi-final and third-place playoff matches due to concussion. Picture Getty Images
Matildas defender Alana Kennedy missed Australia's World Cup semi-final and third-place playoff matches due to concussion. Picture Getty Images

Alan Shroot is clearly a fan of soccer (Letters, August 17).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.