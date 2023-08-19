Alan Shroot is clearly a fan of soccer (Letters, August 17).
In a land where various forms of football are very popular I find using the term "soccer" is much more helpful when defining what one is talking about.
Although I would always defer to Dr Shroot's expert medical knowledge, I wonder what he thinks every time a soccer player heads the ball?
Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), caused by physical trauma to the head, causes permanent damage, and is of increasing concern.
In other forms of football various measures have been taken to reduce the incidence of CTE (e.g. punishing players for head-high hits), whereas, in soccer, repeated sub-concussive blows to the head from the ball, that can cause CTE, continue to be an accepted part of the game.
I don't understand why intentionally heading the ball cannot be outlawed in soccer. I cannot see that the game would be greatly diminished by doing away with the injury-inducing headers.
As for me, in the same way that I feel sick when I see a boxer battering the head of their opponent, I feel sick when I see a soccer player head a ball that has been kicked from quite some distance away.
These puerile arguments over terminology are usually started by supporters of association football, or foot, head and chest ball, aka soccer.
I acknowledge that soccer is the world game, but then McDonald's is the world food.
For me, I just note that Australian rules football is the only code where a goal can only be scored with your foot.
National cabinet has agreed to try and greatly increase housing supply. It is said a way to do this is to "simplify" planning.
This usually means making it easier to redevelop individual house blocks.
We know, in the ACT and other jurisdictions, that this mainly results in bigger, very expensive, single houses and less space for trees, while at the same time we are supposed to be countering "heat island" effects with more tree planting.
The solution is not less planning, but precinct-scale planning to identify areas suitable for medium density redevelopment with greater requirements for communal open space and tree planting.
Thank you for a very insightful editorial "Hawaiian fires a sign of things to come" (August 17).
I can't believe that fossil fuel vehicles still make up the majority of new cars coming into Australia.
It's good to see the ACT at least making headway towards a sustainable future but we still have a long way to go nationwide.
How you can sack anybody for "underperformance" in the Pauline Hanson One Nation Party is beyond me.
Apparently, however, One Nation's NSW supremo Mark Latham met the same fate as everyone that has ever come into contact with Pauline - "the knife in the back".
Oh well. It's the Shakespearean witches' brew on the boil: "Fillet of a fenny snake, boil and bake, toads and all the rest and the final head to roll will be none other than the King's".
Rebecca Vassarotti is the Minister for Environment and as such she has a responsibility to protect our native flora and fauna.
This checks out unless of course you are a wombat suffering from mange, a kangaroo in the firing line of the "conservation cull", a dingo being poisoned by 1080 in Namadgi National Park, or a gang-gang nesting in a tree hollow that will be cut down for development around the Red Hill Golf Course.
Not such a good record, after all.
