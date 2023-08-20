It all started with a bee sting.
UNSW Canberra Associate Professor Sridhar Ravi was visiting a friend's hive when he got stung.
The experience stuck.
"It was very painful," he said.
"That got me thinking about these stingers and how they work from a sort of engineering perspective."
Surprisingly, there was very little research on the topic, so Dr Ravi and fellow engineers teamed up with entomologist Dr Fiorella Esquivel to discover how it works.
Now they have published research in iScience, which may help engineers create life-saving medical devices.
"The more you look, the more you find," Dr Esquivel said.
"You think you have a good grasp on how it's doing, what it's doing and what it looks like. We'd look a bit closer and would find more complexity in the system."
To help, the researchers used high-speed imaging and 3D printing.
They have two nondescript yellow hives on top of an ADFA UNSW building.
A unique element of the stinger is it works without the bee, which dies when it stings, Dr Esquivel said.
Once separated from the bee it works its way deeper into the skin while also pumping venom.
"It will come out, separate from the body, and it continues to sting on its own. That is really cool because it's quite unique to bees, but it's also really good for us because it makes it a lot easier to study [it]," she said.
The scientists think their research could eventually help create micro-medical needles, which could lead to, among other things, targeted drug deliveries.
"The bee stinger is such a complex organ," Dr Esquivel said.
"[It] is a very unique design that we think could be helpful for designing micro-pumps for all sorts of applications, medical or otherwise.
"A bee's stinger must be able to firstly pierce skin without buckling and it must safely detach and coordinate the muscular contractions that generate stinging.
"There are endless possibilities for bio-inspired design contained within this tiny little machine."
The 3D reconstructions of the stinger have been published in the iScience journal.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
