Is this the best idea for a glam fundraiser ever?
Everyone dresses up for a night of dancing, but they must wear sneakers.
Genius.
Sneakers in Motion is being held on Saturday at the Canberra Casino to raise money for the Kids with Cancer Foundation Australia.
Tickets are still available for the event, which is for women only, for no other reason than it's a chance for them to have a night out for themselves.
The organiser is Canberra public servant and Zumba instructor Krish Jilson, who is well-known in the national capital for running a Bollywood-inspired dance school for 14 years.
During COVID she sold the school but hankered to get back to teaching dance.
Although I took a break from teaching for two years, I discovered my passion for Zumba, which made me realise how much I missed teaching," she said.
"During the Bollywood days, I used to fundraise a lot and then I started Zumba and I thought, 'Why don't you do a fundraiser and have sneakers at a theme'?
"Because women, we love a high heel, but by the end of the night, we are dancing in barefoot."
So why not do it all in comfort?
"It's our moment to enjoy some 'me time', dancing, engaging in fun games, and participating in easy-to-follow workshops. But in sneakers," Krisha said, with a laugh,
Krisha teaches Zumba in gyms across Canberra and in private lessons, juggling it all with being a mum to two boys and her full-time job in the public service.
"Through my Zumba classes, I empower women to give it a try," she said.
"The classes aren't rigid; you can express your own style. But I want them to get a good workout.
"I'm amazed to see the impact of my classes, even on ladies as old as 85 years. I never expected that my teaching could make such a difference."
She has a dedicated Zumba following, including Oindrila Banerjee, who wanted to enjoy some free time after having twin boys.
"This was so much fun and welcoming and I met new friends. It changed my life," she said.
Young mum Ashley Dillon felt the same.
"It's so much fun and I don't dance anywhere else so it's a good outlet and a good workout," she said.
Evana Rahman came to Zumba initially for her 17-year-old daughter, who has special needs. She would stand on the sidelines watching her daughter enjoy the class.
"And then, one day, they said, 'Come and join us'. And it's been a wonderful experience," she said. "My daughter and I go every Sunday and we love it."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.