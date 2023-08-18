Remember Jack Keogh?
He was the hardy Canberran who got over the initial obstacle of Qantas losing his bike to then conquer the Tour Divide, a 4481-kilomete cycle from Banff in Canada to Antelope Wells in New Mexico on the US-Mexico border.
The 27-year-old not only completed the epic trip - he filmed the whole adventure as well.
The result is a one-hour film called The Hardest Race on Earth - A Tour Divide Film.
And he's inviting Canberrans to come along and take a look at it.
A celebration of Jack's achievements and a screening of the film will be held on Thursday at Capital Brewing Co in the Dairy Road precinct of Fyshwick.
The Tour Divide is as much a survival challenge as anything else, with everything Jack needed for it packed with the bike, which was eventually located thanks to a diligent worker at Sydney airport - and the power of social media.
A former student at St Edmund's College, Jack said his film was a close-up look at "the ultimate challenge in endurance cycling".
While the cyclists start as a pack, they complete the route as solo travellers, the event a mental as well as physical challenge.
Jack finished the ride in 25 days and 16 hours.
German rider Ulrich "Uba" Bartholmoes was the first rider to finish this year's event, finishing in 14 days three hours and 23 minutes, the second-fastest time ever recorded.
"Whether you're an avid cyclist, an adventure seeker, or simply curious about what these ultra races are all about, come down and enjoy what I have been working on for the past couple of months," he said.
As well as enjoying some Capital Brewing Co ales, there will be giveaways and a chance to see in-person Jack's complete bike set-up that he used on the Tour Divide.
