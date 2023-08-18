The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberran Jack Keogh has made a film of his time on the arduous Tour Divide cycle challenge - and he wants you to see it

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
August 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Keogh at the end of the Tour Divide. Picture supplied
Jack Keogh at the end of the Tour Divide. Picture supplied

Remember Jack Keogh?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.