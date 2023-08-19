In a massive blow, the Canberra Raiders have been hamstrung for their finals-defining clash, losing star five-eighth Jack Wighton to a hamstring injury on the eve of their game against the Canterbury Bulldogs.
Wighton injured the hamstring at training on Friday, with scans showing a slight strain.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has opted for caution and will bring Matt Frawley into the halves to face the Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Wighton's only expected to miss the one game after pulling up with a "dull pain" in his hamstring during speed work.
The sixth-placed Raiders need a win to put themselves in the box seat to play finals.
Stuart had full faith in Frawley deputising for the world championship-winning Wighton, something he's done repeatedly over the years.
A left-footer, Frawley will slot straight into the Green Machine's left edge alongside returning centre Jarrod Croker.
"We scanned it [Friday] and it's a very slight strain and we just don't want to risk it so we'll put Matt Frawley into six," Stuart told The Canberra Times.
"We think it will only be the week, which is good.
"The boys are very comfortable with Matty, having played that position previously so nothing really changes."
The loss of one of their key players could prompt the Green Machine to try even harder in Wighton's absence.
But Stuart wanted the opposite. He wanted them to relax, with the hope that would allow them to execute better both in attack and defence.
Stuart said the Raiders had struggled over the past month where they've narrowly lost to the New Zealand Warriors, been comprehensively beaten by Newcastle and Melbourne, and edged past the Wests Tigers.
"We've got to win, simple as that. The last three or four games we haven't been in good form and we've got to turn it around quickly," he said.
"It's certainly not due to any lack of effort or want, it's there, but sometimes we can try too hard and all of a sudden your execution - both defensively and in attack - fails you.
"We've just got to relax a little bit and look at our quality of execution."
On top of that, he wanted that execution to hone in on the moment.
Rather than looking at the big picture, Stuart's called on the Green Machine to focus on the play and set they're involved in and getting them right.
The Raiders have struggled both in attack and defensively over the past four games.
They've only scored 50 points during that period, while conceding 115.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
That included a 48-2 drubbing by the Melbourne Storm last week - a display Stuart labelled "crap" and "embarrassing".
They've looked to put that performance behind them and focus on the important job of earning a finals berth.
After the Bulldogs, they have two tough contests - against the high-flying Brisbane Broncos (h) and the Cronulla Sharks (a).
"Execution. Our execution in both defence and attack has let us down and we're playing for certain parts of the game and not for the full 80 [minutes]," Stuart said.
"From a mindset point of view you've got to break it down to each set, own your responsibilities and perform.
"We've all got a job to do and that's what we've got to get right."
The Raiders have the added incentive of playing for retiring co-captain Croker, who will bow out at the end of the season.
Canberra will look to put his 15 years and 305 games of experience to good use by giving him an off-field role once he's hung up the boots.
Croker's experience has been crucial for the Raiders this season - his return from a shoulder reconstruction in round six kicked the Green Machine's season into gear after they were languishing second-last on the ladder.
But Stuart was yet to think about what that role could be.
"All I'm thinking about is football at the moment," he said.
NRL ROUND 25
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 19. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. James Schiller, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Trey Mooney, 20. Ethan Strange.
Bulldogs: 1. Jake Averillo, 2. Blake Wilson, 3. Jacob Kiraz, 4. Braidon Burns, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Matt Burton, 7. Toby Sexton, 8. Max King, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Liam Knight, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Corey Waddell, 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner. Interchange: 14. Kyle Flanagan, 15. Luke Thompson, 17. Tevita Pangai Junior, 19. Harrison Edwards. Reserves: 21. Jayden Okunbor, 22. Hayze Perham.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.