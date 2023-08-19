If anything was going to have you looking over your shoulder, it'd be the sight of speedster Xavier Savage in full flight.
The Canberra Raiders winger has hit the ground running in his return from a hamstring injury, scoring a hat-trick on his return in NSW Cup on Saturday.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said Savage's return would put selection pressure on the outside backs currently playing in the NRL.
Not to mention the boost from having one of the fastest men in rugby league back.
"Absolutely. He's an NRL player and he needs to play that way at Cup, and it's important for him to start adding some pressure to the boys in the back five," Stuart said on Saturday.
Savage has had a wretched run with injury this season.
He was set to start the campaign in the Raiders No.1 jersey in the NRL before he broke his jaw in a pre-season trial.
Then he had a hamstring injury that's kept him out since round 19.
But he was back in full training last week and made his NSW Cup return against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Kippax on Saturday.
He made an instant impact, scoring two tries in the opening half before completing the hat-trick in the second.
The first was off an Ethan Strange break, before the young five-eighth grubbered back infield for Savage to run onto.
Then he was over again courtesy of an Adrian Trevilyan grubber out of dummy half.
Savage completed the hat-trick by turning supplier as well, kicking through for himself to score.
He also played a role in Pasami Saulo's try, batting a high ball back for his prop in the 40-12 win.
"He had a full training week last week into preparation for NSW Cup," Stuart said.
"He looks really fit and healthy. He's had a really disrupted season with a hamstring, broken jaw, so it's been a disruptive year for Xavier.
"He's back - he looks healthy and fit now so it will be good for him to get some good minutes in NSW Cup."
NRL ROUND 25
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Canterbury Bulldogs at Canberra Stadium, 4.05pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (c), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Nick Cotric, 19. Matt Frawley, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. James Schiller, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Trey Mooney, 20. Ethan Strange.
Bulldogs: 1. Jake Averillo, 2. Blake Wilson, 3. Jacob Kiraz, 4. Braidon Burns, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Matt Burton, 7. Toby Sexton, 8. Max King, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Liam Knight, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Corey Waddell, 16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner. 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Kyle Flanagan, 15. Luke Thompson, , 17. Tevita Pangai Junior, 19. Harrison Edwards. Reserves: 21. Jayden Okunbor, 22. Hayze Perham.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
