The Netanyahu government wants to clip the Court's wings contending that it has unilaterally morphed into an unelected house of review. But even if the judicial activism complaint has merit, the most extreme right-wing administration in the nation's history is not the trusted good-faith actor required to sponsor such a dramatic re-centring of executive power. In any event, Netanyahu's opponents say the Court has disallowed fewer than 25 provisions on grounds of unreasonableness out of nearly 4000 bills passed.